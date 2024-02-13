Lawyer Katabazi wants to revive NRM in Rukiga

By Moses Agaba

Patrick Kiconco Katabazi a renowned lawyer, policy analyst and economist has declared his intentions of becoming the next Member of Parliament for Rukiga County in Rukiga district come 2026.

Rukiga is represented by the youthful Roland Bish Ndyomugyenyi an independent candidate This is his first term As an MP but Already those that are eyeing that begun intensive campaigns to dislodge the youthful Ndyomugyenyi one of them is Patrick Kiconco Katabazi a renowned lawyer, policy analyst and economist.

Katabazi who is loaded is splashing money like the Nigerian Oga as he is engaged in various sports activities and community work in the constituency.

Patrick Kiconco Katabazi is an economist, lawyer, policy analyst with an experience of 18 years he is the Founder and Executive Director Center for Budget and Tax Policy.

He is engaged in various community work as he has for the Last two years been the sole sponsor of the Rukiga District 4th Division football league under the his organization humble management.

He is also engaged in various fundraising functions in the constituency. Kiconco has earned a lot of money as he as well drives a customized vehicle KP a Toyota land cruiser.

Katabazi says that he is to stand on the NRM ticket says that as its time that Rukiga is rescued from the opposition

Others that have shown interest in the seat are Alex Kanuga a prominent Businessman based in south African was one of the among chief campaigners of the current MP of Rukiga Roland Bish in the 2021 elections but now he has decided to eye the seat in the 2026 polls, Captain Damson Chris Kivumba a retired Special Forces command –SFC soldier turned Businessman has also shown the interest in the seat.

About Post Author