Leaders of Vashon Primary School Buwaate scoop International Award

The proprietor and principal of Vashon Primary School in Buwaate ,Kira municipality in Wakiso district have scooped an international award.

Henry Tumwebaze (director) and Judith Abenawe (Principal) were recognized as visionary leaders of Vashon Primary School in Uganda by Dr. Linda Barnes leading a group of Islanders of Vashon Island, Seattle, Washington USA, handed over the award.

The prestigious award was handed over by the owners of Vashon Island, Seattle in United States of America (USA) on July 22, 2025.

Advertisements

“This is first award and we are glad it is an international accolade coming all the way from USA.” said the excited Tumwebaze.

He further noted that the award was in recognition of their innovative way of delivering affordable, accessible, quality education, a unique model that is client driven for the last ten years.

Notably, the learners are fed on a balanced diet with lots of fruits and vegetables.

The school also handles parents professionally, partly the reason it is viewed as visionary in education system of Uganda, he said.

Judith Abenawe who is the principal at Vashon Primary School, said the award is a turning point, inspirational and encouragement to continue investing more resources in promoting quality and affordable education in Uganda.

This, according to Abenawe can be achieved through the joint effort of the directors(investors/planners), teachers, parents and learners.

Tumwebaze who also doubles as a trained researcher from the Washington USA attributes their success to proper planning.

“We always research or critically assess to find out the gaps or needs of the community in order to deliver suitable interventions towards contributing to improving the education system,” he noted.

With the accolade, Tumwebaze plans to contribute to real transformation of Vashon Primary School teaching systems through three strategies, which include: focusing on real competence content delivery based on science, technology and engineering.

The school administration is going to embark computerizing or digitalizing learning systems

The school also plans to strengthen partnerships and collaborations with sister schools and other interested institutions in the USA such as Chautauqua Elementary public school in Vashon Island, Washington State, Rotary club of Vashon Island Seattle USA. This will include learners and teachers exchange learning visits and twinning virtual learning among many, Tumwebaze said.

Not forgetting, to spread or export such fundamental transformational changes to other schools in Kira municipality and to the entire nation-Uganda.

Abenawe advises school directors and heads to spice up the education delivery model to be client led.

The VPS directors are grateful that these generous Vashon Islanders, have donated scholastic materials, desktops and lap top computers.

Lastly but very important, Henry and Judith appreciate and attribute this award to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Mama Janet Minister of Education and Sports for creating such enabling environment that allows individuals, families or investors to set up projects contributing towards socio-economic development like Education in this respect. Not forgetting VPS parents, staff and pupils and well-wishers as well.

We are glad with will this support both local and international, VPS is growing an expanding steadily, today sitting on 5acres of land in Buwate with current enrollment of over 500 Pupils/learners and employing about 50 staff (Management, teachers, cooks, cleaners, drivers, matrons, wardens, security officers, plumbers, and electricians etc) plus other indirect and direct suppliers of school requirements.

”We would like appreciate the vashon Islanders for the immense support over the last 10 years including financial, scholastic materials, computers etc”, said officials .

As next step is adopting/implementing to President Yoweri Museveni’s ideology of 4acre model because we already VPS school demonstration gardening/farm, now we shall transform it into a 4acre model school demonstration farm for learners to see and appreciate early Primary Seven before joining the Lower secondary competence-based curriculum.

About Post Author