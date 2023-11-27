Mbarara Leaders Petition Town Clerk over Street Parking

Amos Tayebwa

A section of Councillors from Mbarara City Divisions have petitioned the Office of the Town Clerk for Mbarara City demanding an action to suspend woodfix Technical Services Ltd from the Street Parking tender. A section of Councillors from Mbarara City Divisions have petitioned the Office of the Town Clerk for Mbarara City demanding an action to suspend woodfix Technical Services Ltd from the Street Parking tender.

According to the letter that was petitioned to the Office of the Town Clerk Mbarara City, Assy Abirebe, some of the Leaders in the City who include the Councilors from different City Divisions basing upon expiry of contract for Woodfix technical services Ltd, they want the tender not to be extended or renewed. It has been learnt that woodfix tender with Mbarara city on street parking is expiring on 8th December 2023.

This is therefore by the background that the performance of woodfix Technical Services Ltd is not satisfactory with a long history of default. It is on record that in Mbarara City South as at 18th September 2023 Ugx266,309,569 has not been paid for 34 weeks. While in North Division Ugx38,971,620 are in arrears for 20 weeks as at 21st November 2023.

Amos Katurebe,the Division Councilor in Mbarara City South Division and the Chairperson of Works Committee told this website that the purpose of this petition is to inform and caution the City Town Clerk Abirebe to ensure that he doesn’t allow the contracts committee to extend or renew street parking contrat to the defaulter woodfix Technical Services. He added that this contract should be given to another contractor who will be able to pay the money to council according to contracts agreement.

Katurebe mentioned that E-Parking management should be introduced in Mbarara City to run the Street parking contract.

Peter Karamaji, another Councillor from Mbarara City, said that E-Parking by M/S Fueless Technologies (U) should be introduced as pilot study for the remaining six months as per permanent Secretary, Local Government Ministry. According to the Petition Letter, E-Parking management system should not be implemented by the contractor who has defaulted and underperformed (Woodfix Technical services Ltd). That this should rather be implemented by the company introduced as per the letter of the permanent Secretary Ministry of Local Government. They say that this system has worked successfully in the Cities like Lira and Fort Portal.

The petitioners have also accused the Mbarara City Contracts committee for the decision to approve a reduction on street parking fees from Ugx9,652,200 to Ugx7,318,400 per week. That this decision was illegal becail the two councils were not consulted at all.

Among the other petitioners in the petition letter include, Godfrey, Tumusiime, the Mbarara City South Division Speaker, Silver Mugisha, the Mbarara City North Division Speaker, Edson Mushabe, the Deputy Mayor Mbarara City North Division, Johnbosco Magembe Councilor North Division, David Nahurira Councilor North Division, Fadson Mugisha Councilor South Division and more others.

Woodfix Services Company has always been criticised by Leaders, residents, car owners and business people for harassing them on the street. That it has collected a lot of money from the street parking tender but it has not paid the people that gave them the contract.

Other concerns that were put in the petition include the mismanagement of the local revenue money and property Tax by the City Council. That Division Councils completely lack information regarding how much is collected as property tax in their respective divisions. There was also the issue of remittances for the City Divisions where they claim that they demand some money from the City Council which they have demanded for so long.

The City Town Clerk Abirebe admitted that he has received the letter from a group of Division Councilors and he is yet to respond to them. He said that on the issue of Woodfix Technical Services Ltd, he said that this contractor should be added like three Months once his contract expires so that Council can properly go into bidding processes in case of another contractor in the street parking tender. Abirebe also said that some of the Division Councilors are lacking information on the issue of remittance, that part of the Division money was remitted some months ago.