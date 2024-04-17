Leaders ,Residents Unite against Wetland Evictions in Kigezi

By Moses Agaba

Leaders and Residents In a resolute display of solidarity have joined forces to challenge the directive to evict farmers and individuals from wetlands in Kigezi

Moses Kamuntu Mwongyera , The Rubanda County West Member of Parliament has emerged as a vocal advocate for the community, vehemently opposing the government’s eviction orders.

During the burial service of the late Mzee Elidad Kakombe in Mareju, Murole/Rubanda Town Council in Rubanda District, on Tuesday Kamuntu reiterated his stance against the eviction directive.

He passionately urged the people of Rubanda not to yield to the pressure of eviction, rallying them to continue cultivation and resist government interference in their livelihoods.

“Leaders must stand with their people,” declared Hon. Kamuntu, emphasizing the paramount importance of protecting the welfare and rights of citizens. He condemned any actions by government officials that result in the destruction of property or livelihoods, asserting that the government’s duty is to serve and safeguard its people.

Joining the chorus of dissent, Lyantonde District Woman MP, Honorable Pauline Kemirembe Kyaka, expressed concern over the plight of those dependent on wetlands for their sustenance. She urged implementing actors of the eviction directive especially the RDC’s and DISO’s to provide clear reports to the president, highlighting the adverse effects of eviction on the people of Kigezi. She further assured the public that she will push and address such matters to the parliament and as well to the president so that it can be solved amicably for the betterment of the locals.

Retired Captain Donozio Kahonda Mitooma’s Ruhinda South MP echoed the call for unified resistance against the presidential directive, stressing the vital role of wetlands in the region’s food production for both Commercial and Substantial.

Residents echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the indispensable nature of wetlands for their survival. The people of Kigezi stand united in their determination to protect their land, livelihoods, and way of life against government encroachment.

Last Month, Kigezi Farmers Hamwiga Association took further action by petitioning the Speaker of Parliament to protest against President Museveni’s directive. The association represented farmers who face displacement due to the eviction orders, with over 200 farmers already affected in districts like Kabale, Rubanda, and Rukiga.

The Remains of the Late Elidad Kakombe during the Burial Prayers on Tuesday

Amidst these deliberations, the community also mourned the passing of the late Elidad Kakombe, aged 105, a revered figure known for his extensive family lineage. With 30 children, 122 grandchildren, 133 great-grandchildren, and 17 great-great-grandchildren, his legacy resonates deeply within the community.

