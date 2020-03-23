Let me return home! Eddy Kenzo cries out to Gov’t

Spread the love

















By Isa Kasalu

Abidjan – In a tweet, the Semyekozo croner, Idrisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo carried out loud to president Museveni to allow him to come back to Uganda.

Kenzo is stuck in Côte d’Ivoire after the government locked down it’s borders with some countries due to Coronavirus.

Kenzo was the sole Ugandan singer who performed at the Masa Fest in Ivory Coast on March 16 2020. He stayed in the West African country to record a couple of songs with West African artistes.

So I’m not allowed to come back home 😭😭😭😭 — Eddy Kenzo (@eddykenzoficial) March 21, 2020

In the recent twist of developments around COVID-19, President Museveni halted flights in and out of the country with only cargo planes cleared to lift-off.

This comes shortly after the cancellation of his concert at Kololo airstrip which was to take place on March 28 due to guidelines put in place by the government to fight Coronavirus. He did not have any other option but to cancel.

The MASA festival is Africa’s largest performing arts conference and it takes place in Abidjan (Ivory Coast) every 2 years. It brings together artists from Africa and elsewhere and its objectives are to support creativity and good quality productions, to facilitate the movement of artists and their works within Africa and throughout the world, to train artists and key professionals in the production field and to promote African Performing Arts.

It was launched in Abidjan in 1993, the event is a cultural development programme dedicated to the African performing arts sector. It consists of a market, festival and forum for performing arts professionals to network and discuss their work.

In addition to these activities, training programmes have been developed and are linked to the development of the performing arts disciplines. A total of 2 000 professionals are expected to participate in 2020.