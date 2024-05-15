Liberty life Assurance Uganda introduces revolutionary ‘KUZA’ plan to transform financial security

Get on Your Mark, And Get set for Life with Liberty Life KUZA plan. Its symphony is Invest Protect, KUZA your finances. This plan was launched by Liberty Life today at Sheraton, and it guarantees unparalleled benefits.

Liberty Life Assurance Uganda introduces the Kuza Plan, a revolutionary financial product merging savings with life and disability insurance.

Tailored for individuals and businesses alike, the Kuza Plan redefines financial planning with unmatched benefits, flexibility, and peace of mind.

Positioned as a beacon of security and adaptability, it caters to the needs of corporates and businesspeople aged between 30 and 60, aligning seamlessly with their aspirations and lifestyle choices.

The Kuza Plan by Liberty Life Uganda goes beyond mere financial security; it’s a vehicle for empowering Ugandans to plan for a brighter future for themselves and their families while they enjoy the quality of life.

Through the innovative fusion of savings with life and disability insurance, this plan establishes a safety net, enabling individuals to pursue their aspirations with confidence. Liberty Life is not just reshaping the insurance sector but also fostering opportunities for Ugandans to flourish amidst evolving circumstances.

The Kuza Plan surpasses the boundaries of a typical savings plan by providing last rights and permanent disability benefits at no additional cost. Unlike traditional plans, the Kuza Plan offers the freedom to cancel without penalties, guaranteeing a full return on the investment account balance.

Mr. Joseph Almeida, Managing Director of Liberty Life Assurance Uganda, shares his excitement, stating, “At Liberty Life Uganda, we empower individuals to secure their financial future with confidence. The Kuza Plan represents a bold step towards this goal, offering essential benefits and unparalleled flexibility to meet diverse customer needs.”

Emphasizing the plan’s unique features, Mr. Danish Mohammad Eqbal, Principal Officer/CEO of Liberty Life, highlights, “The Kuza Plan ensures your investments grow – “KUZA” even if premium payments stop. We prioritize transparency and flexibility, aiming to provide peace of mind to policyholders and beneficiaries.”

Flexibility and convenience is at the core of the Kuza Plan, offering five benefit options to suit varying budgets and preferences. Unlike traditional life Assurance plans, it allows easy access to funds without surrender penalties, empowering individuals to maintain control over their savings.

