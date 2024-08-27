Lira city duo hits the jackpot with over sh10m each as Ithuba Uganda’s daily lotto creates more millionaires

Kampala, Uganda –ITHUBA Uganda is happy to announce that several lucky winners have recently claimed their DAILY LOTTO winnings. The excitement was palpable as the winners visited ITHUBA Uganda’s regional offices in Gulu and Mbale to validate and claim their winnings.

Michelle van Trotsenburg, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at ITHUBA Uganda, expressed her enthusiasm about the impact of the DAILY LOTTO: “We are delighted to see the positive impact the DAILY LOTTO is having on people’s lives. These stories of joy and hope reaffirm our commitment to providing a fair and exciting lottery experience to all Ugandans.”

Among the winners, several individuals have shared their stories and plans for their newfound wealth:

Ocen Jimmy Maxwell from Lira City won UGX 10,121,000 and shared his gratitude and future plans: “I was introduced to the lotto by a friend who had previously won. I never gave up hope, and now my prayers have been answered. I plan to use part of my winnings to expand my house and stock for my electrical shops. I am deeply grateful to ITHUBA Uganda and will continue to help those in need.”

Alegi Dennis Caxton, also from Lira City, won UGX 10,106,400. He expressed his excitement and appreciation: “Initially, I didn’t believe in the lottery, but after winning UGX 1,000 on the DAILY LOTTO, I decided to keep playing. This win will help me expand my business and support my family. I’m thrilled and grateful for this opportunity.”

Okello Lawrence, another winner from Lira City, took home UGX 10,109,700. He shared his experience: “I play DAILY LOTTO every day and have seen its transformative power. This win will help me expand my electrical shop. I’ve encouraged others to play, and many have won too. Thank you, ITHUBA, for changing my life.”

Vicensiyo John Barengyire, a 46-year-old carpenter, played Daily Lotto for the first time with a UGX 3000 ticket, drawn on August 20th. Lady luck smiled on him as draw number 81 made him a millionaire. With his UGX 5,051,900 winnings, Vicensiyo plans to expand his carpentry business and venture into timber trading, securing a brighter future for himself and his family.

Wangoolo Calvin, aged 26, from Mbale, won UGX 2,544,100and is planning to use his winnings to start a poultry farming venture. Calvin, who works as a Stanbic banking agent, expressed his excitement: “I’ve always dreamed of starting a poultry farm but lacked the capital. This win is a dream come true, and it will help us move forward, especially after facing personal challenges. I am excited to share this joy with my family and friends, who are now eager to try their luck too.”

Tips for Winners:

Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prizes.

Winnings are tax-free and only paid to individuals presenting a valid winning ticket.

Protect your winnings and be cautious of scams. Your luck earned you the prize, and your winnings are yours alone.

All participants must be 18 years or older. Play responsibly.

For more information and to participate in the DAILY LOTTO, visit our official website www.nationallottery.go.ug or contact our Player Help Line at 0800 334433.

About ITHUBA UGANDA

ITHUBA Uganda is the newly appointed official operator of Uganda’s first National Lottery, authorised and regulated by the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB). With a licence that spans a decade, our mission is to operate and transform the National Lottery into prosperity for Ugandans.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija awarded the National Lottery operating license to ITHUBA UGANDA LIMITED for a tenure of 10 years.

The National Lottery offers numerous benefits, including the generation of funds for public projects, the creation of job opportunities, and direct contributions to the economic and social sectors. At the heart of our operations is the commitment to responsible play. ITHUBA Uganda is devoted to fostering a safe and responsible gaming environment, implementing measures to prevent problem gaming and ensure the welfare of our participants.

ITHUBA Uganda is determined to set the standards of ethical and efficient conduct in National Lottery operations. We strive to be the gold standard for lottery operations in Uganda and to serve as a model of excellence on a global scale.

About Post Author