LIRA: Standard Chartered Bank, Cordaid Launch Ugx 970 million Youth in Agribusiness Project

Standard Chartered Bank and Cordaid, in partnership with Youth Business International (YBI) have launched a Ugx 970,000,000 ‘Youth Agribusiness’ project funded by Standard Chartered Foundation to support young entrepreneurs revive, strengthen, and build strong and resilient businesses.

The launch took place at Margarita hotel – Lira and was presided over by Resident District Commissioner Mr. Kamada Ismail Quinto and attended by various dignitaries, special interest groups representatives and the district technical persons.

The project aims to address specific needs of 700 youth agribusiness entrepreneurs in the Northern Uganda Districts of Lira, Nebbi and Zombo through specialized business development services, mentorship, access to finance, linkages to markets/inputs and business advisory services among others. These skills will strategically grow and expand the various youth agribusinesses and contribute to the local economic growth.

This project was initially launched in 2021 when Cordaid and Standard Chartered sprung up to mitigate the impact of Covid 19 with an investment of Ugx 750 million (Seven hundred fifty million).

With Uganda’s economy majorly being reliant on Agriculture, and employing 65% of the working population, this project offers an opportunity to create economic prospects for the most vulnerable persons, and support youth running Micro and Small businesses, especially in agriculture and agribusiness. As we witnessed during COVID-19, Agriculture remained one of the single major providers of livelihood for young adults who were hit hardest by COVID19 through loss of work.

About 63% of Uganda’s population in farming are youths, the new agribusiness project therefore presents an opportunity for young people to change the narrative about agriculture as the driver of economic transformation.

The project therefore fosters a sustainable collaborative framework between youth and stakeholders at various levels to achieve business development and digital marketing skills training and linkages.

The CEO, Standard Chartered Bank Uganda Sanjay Rughani while addressing the participants said; “We are privileged to be launching this project in partnership with Cordaid Uganda, an NGO with whom we share several similarities like being a value-based organizations who prioritize partnerships and believe in doing good’’.

‘’Standard Chartered we have existed for 110 years in Uganda because we believe in impact, sustainability and being a responsible company. As our brand promise attests, we are ‘Here for good’, serving with a purpose. Our Future makers projects will continue to focus on education, entrepreneurship and employability and we will continue to operate under 3 strategic STANDS which include, lifting participation – where we aim to impact 1 billion lives, Accelerate Zero to overcome environmental challenges and become carbon neutral through partnership especially with government and lastly we are Resetting globalization and plan to collaborate with 500,000 business to drive best practices’’, he added.

Officials from the bank said they are proud to roll out a project that is impactful, sustainable and is aligned to the Government’s Parish Development Model and encouraged all the youth beneficiaries to adopt a growth, be responsible, ambitious and be accountable.

The LC IV Chairman Lira District Mr. Richard Cox Okello Orik while launching the project appealed to the youth to never undermine and ignore small beginnings and to be focused adding that youth are the backbone of our country and are the most capable to uplift the agriculture sector.

‘’The choice of the enterprises is not important as long as they embark on the journey of agripreneurship’’, he noted.

Okello spoke about the importance of agriculture inputs, he appealed to farmers to ensure that they use good quality inputs to ensure high productivity and avoid cheap fake products as well as cutting corners that harm beneficiaries or consumers of their products which he equated to murder.

He also appealed to youth to also change their mindset so whatever they get they put it to its proper use and not squander it else they will not benefit from this project.

He cautioned the project funder and implementors to ensure there is sustainability and Project impact to ensure it will change the livelihood of the people is the most important in project roll out.”

While delivering her remarks the Cordaid Cluster Director for Eastern and Southern Africa and Country Director Uganda – Heleen van der Beek said; “We are deeply grateful to the Uganda government at national and district levels for their guidance in identifying the youth entrepreneurs. We continue to rely on your support in following up the businesses through your competent agriculture departments and various structures available’’.

Eunice Achen of Golden country farm who currently employs 4 other youth and supplies most of the top hotels in Lira shared the importance of humble beginnings in her testimony, saying;

“Through this project I have mastered the art of poultry and advice the youth not to hide their business challenges. I encourage you to seek advice and guidance from mentors because if I had personally hidden my business problems, I wouldn’t have learnt the techniques that I know today which have propelled my business forward. I also advise each of my fellow entrepreneurs to share their knowledge, remain connected and abreast of the new technologies and the advancements in their field. It’s through the exposure and connections I received as a result of the project profiling and uplifting me that has opened doors for me. The project training, mentorship, valuation and monitoring done has been key in my business progress.”

While delivering his testimony Eric Bwonyo (Mr. Smile), a visually impaired youth in agribusiness who does piggery and poultry said; “I embarked on agribusiness after receiving developmental ideas and a grant from Standard Chartered and Cordaid. My personal experience is that businesses start with each of us individually, that is, how we manage our bodies, minds, soul and before it extends to the community. I therefore caution my fellow youth against being corrupted as individuals as this eventually permeates society. I want to appreciate the knowledge, financial support and exposure the Bank and Cordaid have extended to me because before their intervention I used to hold a very old, broken phone which I tied with a rubber band but today I hold a decent phone with capabilities that support me as a visually impaired person, for instance, previously I used to look for people to help me read my sms messages for me, which violated my privacy but now that I am earning some money, I can afford a good phone and listen to my own messages, get alerted and able to communicate which has improved how I do my business. I also own a bicycle and managed to marry a wife who takes care of me so I am now so empowered.”

Chairman LC IV Nebbi District, Mr. Emmanuel Urombi also appreciated the project stating;

“We are very grateful that our partners have extended this project to Nebbi District. Since its launch, this project has achieved several milestones and corrected some of the poor farming practices through skilling the youth. I therefore encourage the young people to be more open to listening, observing, imitating and learning from more experienced and knowledgeable from the project implementers and even the elders in society.

He also cautioned the youth against laziness and indulging in excessive spending on material things before they make it saying; “Earn first before eating the harvest, don’t eat your capital and delay enjoyment. Avoid the Arrivism syndrome, challenge yourselves and don’t swindle your youth. Be diligent and continue working hard.”

While handing over the dummy cheque the Resident District Commissioner Mr. Kamada Ismail Quinto stated;

“On behalf of the Government of Uganda, I take this opportunity to thank Standard Chartered Bank and Cordaid Uganda for this significant investment which aligns to the Government’s Parish Development Model and aims to provide employability as well as improve the standards of the disadvantaged 39% populace who live hand to mouth. During the pandemic, so many people were laid off work and had no means of survival, so the Bank and partners came through to bridge the gap to enhance agriculture production, so we don’t run food security risks as we have witnessed recently with deaths in some parts of the country.”

He added; “The project addresses pillar one of the Parish Development Model which focuses on; production, marketing, storage, processing among others. Agriculture was the only sector which wasn’t disrupted by the pandemic as the need for food remained vital and untampered with. We are very pleased therefore with the support to government and we commit to promote greater collaboration and partnership to drive stronger synergies by inspecting this project to ensure its success. To the youth, I encourage you to take small realistic steps to realize your dreams through this opportunity, however, ensure you meet today’s needs without hurting future prospects and depleting resources. With those remarks it my now my honor to officially launch this project and thank Standard Chartered Bank, Cordaid Uganda and all entrepreneurs for making this launch possible.” He concluded.

Cordaid Uganda, is a global emergency relief and development organization, working in and on fragility. Its varied programs support local communities in over 50 countries to address challenges in livelihoods, healthcare, food security, education, security and justice. Through alliances with civil society organizations, public and private sector actors, Cordaid seeks to empower local agents of change and promote the adoption of innovative digital and financial solutions to socio-economic challenges.

YBI is a global network of expert organizations helping young people around the world to start, grow and sustain businesses, leveraging entrepreneurship to create decent work and drive inclusive economic growth, whilst transforming livelihoods and strengthening communities. Our efforts are particularly focused on disadvantaged young people, equipping them to build the skills, confidence and connections they need to beat the odds and become successful business owners.