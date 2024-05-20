Locals, Church gang up against Mbarara City over dead bodies at dumped at Kenkombe 

Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

Locals and Religious leaders led by Ven. Rev. Patric Atuhaire, the Archdeacon of Greater Mbarara Archdeaconry have cursed the leadership of Mbarara City Council for illegally burying unclaimed dead bodies at Kenkombe garbage dumping site in Rwemigina ward Mbarara City North in Mbarara City.

At the beginning of this week, a group of people from Mbarara City Council sneaked into Kenkombe dumping site with a Lorry full of dead bodies totaling to 30. These bodies were buried in Kenkombe a few meters away from St. Luke Kaburangire Church of Uganda in Rwemigina ward where the dumping site starts from.

Robert Twiine, Councilor representing Rwemigina ward in Mbarara City North Division says the residents are already tired of the garbage; therefore they will not allow the City Council to turn the same land into a cemetery.

Twiine, on behalf of the residents, elaborates that the communities of Rwemigina, Bunusya, Rwentondo and Koranorya have always fought with Mbarara City Council over garbage mismanagement at Kenkombe garbage dumping site.

He said that the City Council failed to control the Service providers on how they are supposed to dispose of the garbage at the area gazetted for garbage, this carelessness has actually put the church at risk where the garbage is almost dumped in the Church premises, something that has been condemned by the Church leaders and the residents.

“We have suffered enough with the garbage at Kenkombe, now again they are bringing us dead bodies. Moreover there is no council resolution. These dead bodies were recently buried in this land illegally. Mbarara City Council sold the cemetery land in Rwobuyenje and that’s why they are stranded with unclaimed dead bodies. As a community and myself as a leader we are ready to fight whoever will intend to bring the dead bodies in the Kenkombe Land. We are still fighting that if Council fails to manage the garbage at Kenkombe we insist that they get another land where they can put their garbage. We want the City Council to open and marum some roads in Kenkombe dumping site for proper disposal of the garbage in that area,” said Councilor Twiine.

Francis Kambamu, the LC2 Chairman Bunusya ward has threatened that he is set to report a case to the police against Mayor Kakyebezi and Town Clerk Abireebe for the illegal decision made to put dead bodies in Kenkombe.

The Archdeacon of Greater Mbarara, Atuhaire has also accused the leadership of Mbarara City Council for using Kenkombe Land as part of the cemetery. Atuhaire said that the Christians at St. Luke Kabaurangire COU have for a very long time decried the mismanagement of garbage at Kenkombe. Atuhaire reveals that it is an evil decision by council leaders to again add dead bodies on top of mismanaged garbage to the community of Rwentondo and other surrounding areas .

Ronald Taremwa Bamuhayira, City Councilor from Mbarara City North told the locals during the demonstration that as Mbarara City Council they have never made any resolution that they should start burying unclaimed dead bodies at Kenkombe dumping site. He says that the only resolution that was recently made in the council, two lands were allocated for cemetery and among these is at Kanywa in Kakoma ward, Mbarara City North Division and one in Nyakayojo at the former Division offices in Mbarara City South.

Taremwa says that the decision that was made by the Town Clerk was wrong and he has asked him to come to the people who are affected around Kenkombe and explain to them about the matter. He says that Kenkombe is only gazetted for garbage not for dead bodies.

Locals have also threatened to take Mbarara City Council to court if this matter is not properly resolved.

