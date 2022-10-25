LOCKDOWN LOOMS! Close down Kampala, Doctors tell gov’t as Ebola cases rise

Uganda Medical Association has recommended that stringent measures including a lockdown be considered for Kampala to avoid skyrocketing of Ebola cases in the country.

The development comes following the increase of Ebola cases in greater Kampala which have risen to 15 in the last 48 hours.

Currently, Uganda has 90 cumulative cases with 28 active cases on admission and 28 lives lost.

Speaking on the one of the Kampala based radio station, the Uganda Medical Association President Dr. Samuel Oledo expressed fear that the government is sitting on a time bomb warning that the worst is yet to come if nothing is done in the shortest time possible to contain the spread of the viral disease.

Dr. Oledo cautions that Ebola is not a political disease, urging Ugandans to take extra vigilance, explaining that 5 out of 10 people who get Ebola die.

He has however commended the government for treating health workers who have contracted Ebola.

At least eight health workers have contracted the viral disease, but two have died.

According to Dr. Oledo, antiviral therapeutics for the treatment of Ebola is expensive, revealing that a single vial goes for about Shs240, 000.

