Lola and The Emotions Carousel author to grace 43rd Toronto Authors Festival in Canada.

Having written The children's book "Lola and The Emotions Carousel" Nathan Ssewaali was among those authors who were invited to grace the event of The Toronto International Festival of Authors which will take place from September 2022 to March 2023 in Toronto, Canada.

For starters; Toronto Lit Up has presented 137 events to launch 161 books by 236 Toronto authors.

Toronto Lit Up book launch will be open to the public and free to attend. This extended season of Toronto Lit Up will feature new works of fiction and non-fiction for adults and young people, poetry, memoir and drama, by debut and established Toronto authors such as Pamela Mordecai, Didier Leclair, Emily Saso among others.

About the Nathan Ssewaali; Ssewaali is a Ugandan Author and photographer.

He graduated with a Bachelors degree in Information Science and Library from

Makerere University and holds different certificates from different Canadian institutions of learning,

including George Brown College, Seneca College and the photo school. He recently finalized his post

Graduate Diploma in Infants and child mental health.