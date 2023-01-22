LOOMING RESHUFFLE! Ministers facing knife named

State ministers Sarah Mateke Nyirabashitsi (Youth and Children Affairs), Alice Kaboyo (Luweero Triangle), Harriet Ntabazi (Trade) are leading a list of those who may be affected in the impending reshuffle, this publication has learnt.

Others are cabinet ministers Francis Mwebesa (Trade, Industry and Cooperatives), Betty Ongom Amongi (Gender, Labour and Social Development), Gen. (Rtd) Moses Ali (Second Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader of Government Business in Parliament) and Eng. Hilary Obolaker Onek (Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees).

A dossier on each will be in our subsequent publication.

But it goes without mention that Mateke has reportedly fallen short of fitting in her dad’s shoes. Kaboyo’s past (alleged corruption) is still haunting her and as well her shenanigans with Susan while out at a top city hangout. Ntabazi is also still haunted by rice trade woes. For Mwebesa it is reportedly to do with old age and pettiness at the Trade ministry. Poor health and old age for Ali. NSSF woes for Amongi and as well old age and fights with PM Robinah Nabbanja for Onek.

We are told some will be moved to new dockets while others will be sent to the political Taiwan club.

Insiders whispered to us that the president these days moves with a small notebook which he keeps updating every time. He does not allow anyone to handle it for him either, most likely to avoid any leakage of its contents.

Sources now say it is this book that contains some nominees. There are not only names in there but also factors that will shape his decisions.

We have also learnt that the president has stopped talking to key lobbyists who have been fronting some names to be added in this ‘book of politics’.

The latest reaching Daily Pepper is that the big man from Rwakitura has insisted on undertaking personal verification like never before. More details in our subsequent publication.

