Loses as fire guts Shell Ndeeba, casualties feared

Chaos and panic erupted in Ndeeba on Saturday morning after a raging fire tore through Shell Ndeeba Service Station, sending thick clouds of smoke billowing into the sky and triggering fear among residents and motorists along the busy Masaka Road.

The fire broke out at around 7:30am, with eyewitnesses reporting loud bangs and explosions as flames rapidly engulfed parts of the fuel station. Terrified customers and workers were seen fleeing for their lives as the blaze spread within minutes.

By the time emergency teams arrived, the station had suffered heavy damage, with losses running into millions. While casualties are feared, details remain sketchy.

In response to the incident, Vivo Energy Uganda, the company that markets and distributes Shell products in the country, moved quickly to calm public anxiety.

In a statement, the company confirmed the fire but denied reports of injuries or deaths.

“Vivo Energy Uganda can confirm that a fire incident occurred at approximately 7.30am today at our Shell Ndeeba service station. Our emergency response procedures were immediately activated, and the Police Fire Brigade responded swiftly, successfully extinguishing the fire and containing it within the service station premises,” the statement read.

The company added: “We can confirm that there were no injuries or fatalities. We are working closely with the Directorate of Fire Prevention and Rescue Services to establish the cause of the incident. The safety of our employees, customers and surrounding communities remains our highest priority.”

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing, as the public awaits clarity on the true scale of the damage.

More details to follow…

