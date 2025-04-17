Ex-Miss Uganda’s sister cited in diplomat Rugari marriage collapse

Amidst the ongoing divorce battle between diplomat cum businessman Christopher Akansasibwa Rugari alias Chris Rugari and estranged wife Joline Kanoheri, another woman has emerged in the picture.

Matters have been more complicated by the ‘accidental’ death of their son Nganwa Rugari but the father insists there is more than meets the eye.

Kanoheri, who has since been remanded, is accused of killing her own son. The latter however insists this was an accident which is now being “milked by her estranged husband to settle scores with her”.

Advertisements

Through whispers, this publication has now learnt that Rugari has been reciting rosary day and night to have the divorce case concluded such that he can marry another woman.

However, Kanoheri has always insisted that there are many issues to sort out especially on property sharing and child custody and there is no need to rush matters—this stance has been reportedly driving Rugari mad.

Sources now say Rugari is romantically linked to one Jackie Karema, a sister to former Miss Uganda Hannah Tumukunde Karema.

The two have reportedly been seeing each other since 2019 and the only reason they can’t officially legalise bonks is because of the ongoing divorce battle between Rugari and Kanoheri.

We are told Rugari and Karema often see each other at a rented apartment in Entebbe.

They have also been seen hanging out around Kampala and abroad.

Sources say Rugari has a penchant for young beautiful babes of Rwandese origin.

PROPERTY BATTLE

Family sources say both parties (Rugari and Kanoheri) are willing to bid farewell to their on and off love life and part ways for good.

We have learnt that the couple has been battling in the family division seeking to dissolve their marriage.

Snoops reveal that the judgement is expected soon and counter accusations on various issues against each other including extramarital affairs are the reason it is hard to amend their differences.

We have learnt that Kanoheri wants a good share of their property. There is a list this publication is still verifying containing Rugari’s properties. It includes 22 properties all located within Kampala.

It is indicated that Rugari amassed properties from business deals as an exporter of mainly grain (maize, beans) to various countries including South Sudan.

We have also learnt that he has earned a lot from international deals related to ‘health matters’ but this is a story for another day.

The battle over their property is getting very serious as Kanoheri claims she contributed considerably towards acquisition of the same.

Matters have been more complicated by the ‘accidental’ death of their son Nganwa Rugari but the father insists there is more than meets the eye.

Kanoheri, who has since been remanded, is accused of killing her own son. The latter however insists this was an accident which is now being “milked by her estranged husband to settle scores with her”.

With the death of Nganwa, Rugari now shares two children with Kanoheri— firstborn Evans Shyaka (14) and Ashley (1)-lastborn.

Watch this space!

About Post Author