LOVE WINS! NRM boss finally ends credit bonking, graduates to P.2

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Secretary General, Richard Todwong has finally graduated to P.2.

He has now decided to officially marry a second wife. And this is non-other than Ann Ruyondo.

We are told the two have been secretly bonking and even have two kids together.

But elders recently piled pressure on Todwong to end this credit bonking by officially legalizing the affair.

He listened and last week went to Ann’s home to ask for a wife officially.

Todwong could not afford to remain committed to only one wife yet there are many juicy babes out there dying to welcome men like him into their world.

This cements Todwong’s penchant for Ankole babes.

His first wife Barbara Ayesiimire also hails from Bushenyi district, in western Uganda: Ruyondo is from Kazo district.

It goes without mention that sports minister Peter Ogwang also recently graduated to P.2 after he equally got a second wife from the same Kazo district.

