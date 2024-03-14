Low turnout in Kabale as NRM starts national register update

Ex Kabale Municipal Mp Baryayanga updates his names in the NRM Register

By Moses Agaba

Kabale

Kabale District has registered low turnout on the first day of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party register update.

The exercise, slated to run for five days until March 17, 2024, saw slow participation at registration display and update centers across Kabale, according to the survey conducted by this reporter.

In Kabale Municipality, the turnout remained underwhelming; merely 30 individuals had updated their particulars at Makanga Hospital Center by 4PM yesterday followed by a similar count at Kijuguta Parish by 4:00 PM. Additionally, Makanga Parish reported only 20 by 2:00 PM.

Across Kabale Main, sub-counties echoed the same pattern, with modest figures ranging from 20 to 30 people updating their details in the yellow book.

David Muhereza, the Kitumba sub-county NRM and LC3 Chairman, expressed concern over the absence of the register in Bwama Parish, situated on the shores of Lake Bunyonyi. He noted that while other villages were gradually registering, the overall turnout remained subdued.

Babrah Ainebyoona, the Kabale District NRM Registrar, attributed the tepid turnout to the busy schedules of residents, given that it was a regular working day. Nevertheless, she remained optimistic about a surge in participation as the exercise progressed.

Godfrey Nyakahuma, the Kabale Resident District Commissioner, warned registrars against extortion and anyone planning to disrupt the exercise, emphasizing the possibility of arrests for those found in violation.

