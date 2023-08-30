Lutalo promises massive performance at Nalongo Album launch

Advertisements

Today, ladies musician David Lutalo addressed the press at Papaz Spot to update his fans about his upcoming “Nalongo” Album launch, slated 29th September at Cricket Oval, Lugogo.

He first commended fellow Musicians, fans, producers and other stakeholders who have been supportive to him ever since he joined the music industry. success.

He then promised to fans to expect the best as usual.

“We have received assurance from Police and other security agencies that they are going to beef up security to the maximum. I call upon all those intending to disrupt peace on that day to look for other places than Cricket Oval.”

The Press briefing attracted some of the artists who will be performing at the launch like Zafaran from Swangz Avenue, Meseach Ssemakula,Spice Diana among others

All the artists who attended the presser called upon all their colleagues to always love one another (work in harmony) and support others wherever a need arises.

Lutalo is known for staging up a concert annually and in the past it used to happen at the beginning of each year (in the first two months) but due to unavoidable circumstances including Covid19 pandemic which greatly affected Music concerts , this trend changed to September.GOT A HOT STORY? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author