Luwero Businessman Wanted over Murder of Casual Worker

The Territorial Police in Luwero district is investigating a case of murder by torture that occurred today Saturday at Kiyenje Village Luwero Town Council, in Luwero district.

ASP Twiineamazima Sam, the Police spokesperson for Savannah region identified the deceased as Kibirige Patrick, 15 year, and resident of Kito Nakikota, Luwero town council in Luwero district.

Preliminary findings indicate that on Saturday, the suspect Kiwanuka Senkumba Alias Kiwa who does outside catering at different functions suspected the deceased his casual worker to have stolen his shs 150,000.

‘’He allegedly tortured the deceased until he became unconscious and rushed him to Luwero Hospital from where he was announced dead’’, said Twiineamazima.

It is alleged that the suspect informed the mother of the deceased to go and take care of her son whom he said was just sick before he disappeared.

‘’Upon police receiving the information they responded in time visited the scene and documented it by a team of soco and homicide, a case of murder was registered, relevant statements were recorded from relevant witnesses visited the Luwero Hospital and some exhibits were recovered from the scene as the hunt for the suspect is on going’’, added Twiineamazima.

