DRC CONFLICT! M23 Rebels Gain Control of Luke and Katobotobo Amid Ongoing Clashes in Masisi/North Kivu

By Defraise Enosh MUHINDO

Fresh fighting in the Masisi territory has resulted in the M23 rebel group taking control of the localities of Luke and Katobotobo, situated in the Nyamaboko 1 groupement of the Osso Banyungu sector, according to local civil society sources. The clashes, which occurred on the morning of Thursday, July 24, 2025, involved intense confrontations between M23 fighters and local militias affiliated with the Wazalendo coalition.

This development follows reports from earlier this week, detailed in an article dated July 22, 2025, which we highlighted ongoing skirmishes initiated by the Wazalendo militia, Ndumba pour la Defense du Congo (NDC-Renovée), against M23 rebels. Those clashes were part of a broader effort to counter the rebel advance in the region, despite ongoing peace negotiations in Doha aimed at de-escalating the conflict.

Local sources indicate that the latest fighting began when Wazalendo militias launched an initial attack on M23 positions near Luke. After significant combat, M23 forces reportedly overpowered their opponents, leading to their current control of the two localities. The violence has prompted residents to flee to neighboring villages, fearing stray bullets amid the unrest.

The picturesque hills of Masisi, typically known for their lush green landscapes, have once again become a backdrop to the ongoing conflict. Images from the region show rolling hills under a cloudy sky, a stark contrast to the turmoil unfolding below.

This escalation comes as peace talks in Qatar, brokered to address the long-standing conflict in eastern DRC, continue to face challenges. The negotiations, which resumed this month, have sought to establish a ceasefire and address the root causes of the violence, including territorial disputes and the involvement of external actors. However, the persistence of clashes suggests that a resolution remains elusive.

Civil society representatives have expressed concern over the humanitarian impact, with displacement adding to the already severe crisis in the region.

No official casualty figures have been confirmed as of this report, and both M23 and Wazalendo representatives have yet to issue formal statements regarding the latest developments.

The situation in Masisi remains fluid, with local communities caught in the crossfire of a conflict that continues to defy diplomatic efforts. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

