M7 confirms he will join Ugandans at Kololo on Friday to celebrate his achievements, legacy

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has confirmed his attendance at the Friday, July 5th event at Kololo Independence Grounds organized by the Directorate of mobilization for the National Resistance Movement Party headed by Rosemary Nansubuga Seninde to celebrate his achievements and legacy.

The President made the confirmation to Seninde through his Principal Private Secretary (PPS) Gloria Asio Omaswa in a May 28 letter seen by this publication titled RE: “GOOD WORK IS WORTH RECOGNITION: CELEBRATING THE ACHIEVEMENT OF PRESIDENT MUSEVENI”

“I write in reference to your letter dated 9th May, 2024, in which you invite H.E. the President, as a father of the nation, to celebrate the achievements of NRM, on the 5th of July, 2024, at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

“This is to confirm that H.E. the President will be able to attend the celebrations on the 5th of July, 2024. The purpose of this communication, therefore, is to inform you accordingly,” the letter, copied to Head Protocol/State House reads.

Sources at the NRM secretariat however whispered to us that some officials there led by the SG Richard Todwong who feel threatened by Seninde’s shining star are fighting to make sure this event doesn’t take place but this is a story for another day.

According to the organizers a lot has been achieved under Museveni presidency since 1986 and desired to be celebrated in style.

Envisaged to be Uganda’s biggest celebration ever, the organisers have already received contributions of cows, matooke, and other items, which will be used to make the fete a success.

There will also be free medical services from over 4000 medical personnel already lined up.

According to the orgnisers, the fete will also feature exhibitions from various groups and ministries, showcasing their achievements and contributions to the nation’s development.

KEY MILESTONES SINCE 1986

Average real economic growth since 1986 to 2024 is 6% despite COVID-19 shocks, which is even more impressive when compared to Sub-Saharan Africa’s average of 3.8 percent, and the global average of 2.9 percent projected for the year 2024.

Economy has expanded from Shs14.4 trillion in 1986 to Shs202 trillion (USD 53.3 billion) in 2024.

GDP per capita is now at USD 1,146.

Domestic Revenue collection has gone up from a paltry Shs5 billion in 1986 to Shs 27.725 trillion a collected in 2023/24.

Kyeyo (Diaspora Ugandans) remittances have increased from $119 million (Shs440b) in 1991 to o USD 1.43 billion in 2023.

Resultantly, the population accessing electricity has increased to 57.2% up from 5.6% in 1991.

Electricity generation is now 1,847.5 MW, up from the 150MW generated in 1986.

Factories have grown from 80 in 1986 to over 5,000 operational industries in various sectors by 2023.

Average Life expectancy by 2023 was 63 years, yet it stood at 48 years in 1995.

Maternal mortality ratio (per 100,000 live births) reduced from 506 in 1986 to 189 by 2023.

The total paved road network as a percentage of national roads stood at 6,133kms in 2023 up from 1,000kms by 1986.

