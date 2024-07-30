M7 full of praise as aide Hajji Kirunda toasts to key Islam faith achievement after successful Hajj journey

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayembwa poses for a photo with Some of guests that attended Hajji Faruk Kirunda’s Thanksgiving luncheon in Nawantunda Village, Nabitambala Parish, Busede Sub-County, Jinja District on the 27th July 2024. Photo by PPU/ Tony Rujuta.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has commended his Deputy Press Secretary, Hajji Faruk Kirunda for being a productive and resourceful person.

“I congratulate Hajji and Maama for nurturing Hajji Kirunda into a productive and resourceful person,” he said.

The president made the remarks in a virtual message delivered during the thanksgiving ceremony for Hajji Kirunda following his successful return from Hijja last month.

The thanksgiving luncheon was held at Nawantunda Village in Busede Sub-County, Jinja District.

The event attracted bigwigs from the central and local government, private sector, religious and cultural denominations, among others.

The president thanked Allah (God) for enabling Hajji Kirunda to fulfil the fifth pillar of Islam, praying that he achieves all the best from the spiritual journey of Mecca.

“Both Islam and Christianity emphasise love for your creator and your fellow people. This is in line with the NRM principles of Patriotism and Pan-Africanism,” he noted.

He also praised Hajji Kirunda for being an effective cadre of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) who serves the government with utmost dedication.

“Thank you for preaching the NRM pro-people messages of unity, development and wealth creation through your various platforms,” he said.

The president also reaffirmed his support to Hajji Kirunda’s family following the death of his wife the late Gladys Aliyinza last month.

The Vice President, Jessica Alupo said she was so happy to attend and support her “son” Kirunda Faruk.

She lauded Hajji Kirunda for sparing time to remember and thank God for what He has done for him.

“This is the second time I’m visiting Hajji Kirunda’s family. The first time was when we were celebrating the life of his late wife in Luuka and this is the second time when we are celebrating his successful completion of Hajj,” she said.

Alupo thanked the parents of Hajji Faruk for the proper upbringing that has shaped his character.

“He is one of the young people who are thirsty for success in the right way. In Faruk I see a hardworking and disciplined person. Faruk has been and continues to be an excellent performer. I therefore come here to join you to celebrate this achievement,” she said.

“I challenge him to continue using his position to unify the people of Busoga and all Ugandans at large. I pledge to continue supporting Hajji Kirunda so that he continues to contribute to the development of Uganda.”

The Vice President also saluted religious leaders for supporting the government through faith-based education and health institutions as well as poverty alleviation programs.

“You have accelerated one of NRM’s agenda of zero tolerance of discrimination based on religious backgrounds. I thank you for uplifting the livelihoods of people and I assure you of the government’s support,” she said.

On the other hand, Alupo implored the people of Busoga to embrace government programs to improve their livelihoods.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa expressed gratitude to attend the function and revealed that Hajji Kirunda is a personal friend who has contributed a lot to the development of Uganda.

“The month of June was not easy for Hajji Kirunda’s family after losing his wife, but Faruk is a strong man and I’m so happy that he is celebrating his Hajj now. The other day I was with Faruk at the State House when the president was meeting his family, and the president was very proud of him for being a dedicated and hardworking cadre. Faruk thank you for being hardworking. He is a good person; he helps us a lot to ensure that our work is successful. He works from the background, and he is a good researcher.”

He also commended the politicians from Busoga for working as a team to develop the Subregion irrespective of their political affiliations.

“And as Ugandans make your leaders accountable to ensure effective service delivery. Thats how we shall be able to defeat corruption and poverty,” Tayebwa said, before gifting Hajji Kirunda a cow.

The Third Deputy Prime Minister, Rukia Isanga Nakadama expressed gratitude to Hajji Kirunda for being a good example to the youth due to his good work.

“This is the right time to do Hijja especially when you still have the energy. I want to thank you for taking that right decision. Faruk is a young man who has accomplished a number of good things,” Nakadama asserted.

The Minister for Presidency,. Babirye Milly Babalanda congratulated Hajji Kirunda for prioritising God by fulfilling the pillars of Islam such as making the holy pilgrimage to Mecca.

“Hajji Faruk is a straightforward person and I like to work with such people. He is an incorruptible and trustworthy person,” Babalanda as she showered praise to her Personal Assistant.

The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Katumba Wamala thanked President Museveni for identifying talent in Hajji Kirunda.

“I thank God for your life. I also thank Kirunda for his humility. Thank you for being humble and humility will take you places.”

On his part, Hajji Kirunda thanked the Vice President and all the people who attended his thanksgiving.

“All the people who have attended this function, I know them personally. I have dealt and worked with them in one way or the other.”

He also thanked President Museveni and the Vice President for standing with him during the trying moment when he lost his wife.

“I want to request you, Your Excellency, the Vice President, to go and thank the President for pledging to pay school fees for my children until they finish school,” he said.

He also advised civil servants to always be humble and cautioned them against unprofessional code of conduct and abuse of office.

Hajji Kirunda further noted that he was humbled that he managed to fulfil the 5th Pillar of Islam, noting that performing Hajji does not mean that a person is rich or of influence but rather a commitment of faith.

“I’m now a Hajji not out of the influence of others but out of a special conviction to get closer to Allah. Indeed, I received many offers of support to do the pilgrimage, but I turned them down so that I can sponsor myself with the help of Allah. I started with sponsoring both my parents before,” he said.

“I have been looking forward to the holy pilgrimage all my life. Thank you for your prayers that I returned safely. I welcome back all the other pilgrims; Hajjis and Hajjats. May Allah receive our devotion with mercy and bless us and our friends and families.”

The celebrations came a month after the death of Hajji Kirunda’s wife, Ms. Aliyinza who tragically passed on in a fatal motor accident on June, 27, 2024.

According to Hajji Kirunda, he had been only a week back to Uganda when the tragedy struck.

“I believe all this was Allah’s plan because I made this plan of thanksgiving before I left for Mecca,” he said.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Jane Frances Abodo thanked Hajji Faruk for bringing people together to give thanks to God for the good things He has done for him.

“We should thank God for the countless good things he does for us. I have known Faruk for many years, he has faced a lot of challenges in life including sickness and losing his wife but I know that Allah will take you all through this,” she said.

“Faruk is an outgoing and lovely person and its good you have fulfilled one of the most important pillars of Islam. Keep focused and May Allah keep blessing you and keep you safe and your young family.”

The Katukiro (Prime Minister) of Busoga Kingdom, Dr. Joseph Muvawala thanked Hajji Kirunda for being a big mobilisation force in Busoga and Buganda at large.

“Thats a testimony to Kirunda’s character. Continue doing the good things that promote us, my brother keep walking. The sky is the limit for you.”

He also called upon the people of Busoga to work towards improving their livelihood by joining the money economy.

“I will soon submit our report on the youth in Busoga and once we deal with their challenges, the political problems will be solved in the subregion,” Dr. Muvawala informed the Vice President.

The Director of Crime Intelligence, Brig Gen. Christopher Ddamulira, who represented the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Abbas Byakagaba congratulated Hajji Faruk for fulfilling the fifth pillar of Islam and coming back from Mecca safely.

He also thanked him for the support and coordination towards the Uganda Police Force.

“Hajji Faruk holds a very sensitive docket at State House, and he helps Uganda Police in coordination. This gentleman that you see is one of the most hardworking officers we have in this government. The IGP asked me to thank you for the dedication you have towards this government,” Gen. Ddamulira said.

“Thank you for the effective communication with the public and the media.”

Gen. Ddamulira also cautioned the people of Busoga against politics of violence.

The Deputy Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa said that by rendering gratitude for anything that has been done for you, God promises to do for you more.

“We are here to express gratitude to God for rendering our brother a safe journey to Mecca and a safe return. I congratulate my brother for having attained this status and he should be assured that if he continues to do more good, God will be open up for you more,” he said.

Salaamu Musumba, an official from the opposition party- Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) thanked Hajji Kirunda for being among the prominent Muslims in Uganda who love Islam.

“He has played a great role in promoting Islam in Uganda and it is one of the reasons we are here,” she said.

“He has also played a big role in developing Busoga Sub Region.”

Musumba however decried the biting poverty in Busoga, before calling upon the government to revive the economic mightiness of the Subregion.

The former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Daudi Migereko who is also a close friend to Hajji Kirunda thanked the latter for being friendly to people, saying it is one of the reasons he managed to pull such big numbers of people at his thanksgiving.

He also thanked Hajji Kirunda’s parents for nurturing him well to become a religious and an important person in the country.

“I started working with Faruk when he was still in Secondary school and he has been focused up to now,” Migereko said.

On behalf of Hajji Kirunda’s family, Hajji Muhammad Nkutu thanked the people for loving the Deputy Press Secretary to the president and for attending the thanksgiving in big numbers.

The thanksgiving luncheon was also attended by the Minister of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, the Minister for Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister of State for the Youth and Children Affairs, Balaam Barugahara, the Minister of State for Lands, Sam Mayanja, the Minister of State for Microfinance, Haruna Kasolo, the Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs, Florence Namboozo and the Minister of State in the Office of the Vice President, Diana Mutasingwa.

Others were the Head of State House Revenue Intelligence and Strategic Operations Unit, Mr. David Kalemera, Members of Parliament, Aggrey Bagiire, Hajjat Mariam Namayanja Kiwanuka, the Special Presidential Assistant on PDM funds monitoring and Ms. Linda Nabusayi, the Presidential Advisor on Media Issues.

