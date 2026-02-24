M7-HEMEDTI SUMMIT! An Aid to Humanity, Not an Affront

By Aaron Kaviiri A. Ateenyi

On 20th February 2026, at State House Entebbe, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni welcomed Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the head of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Two days later, BBC reported that Sudan’s government denounced Uganda for hosting the RSF leader, calling the meeting an “affront to humanity.”

Sudan’s foreign ministry, aligned with the nation’s armed forces, accused Uganda of “flouting international law by welcoming RSF Commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, whose fighters are accused of committing widespread atrocities throughout the continuing civil war.”

However, the context matters.

In the Communiqué of the 1308th emergency meeting of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) on the situation in Sudan—particularly the atrocities in El Fasher—held on 28 October 2025, the PSC of the African Union (AU) directed the Chairperson of the AU Commission to urgently engage with members of the PSC Presidential Ad-hoc Committee under the leadership of President Museveni to facilitate negotiations between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF, including the holding of an AU Special Summit on Sudan.

So, how does a President formally mandated by the AU to mediate the conflict flout international law by meeting the RSF Commander? How can his efforts, intended to restore peace and stability in Sudan, be labeled an “affront to humanity”?

In his meeting with RSF Commander Dagalo, President Museveni emphasized that dialogue and a peaceful political solution are the only sustainable paths to stability for Sudan and the region. Objectively, any efforts aimed at mitigating political violence or restoring stability should be seen as an aid to humanity, not a violation of it.

Calling President Museveni’s AU-mandated peace efforts an “affront to humanity” is a clear example of biased framing. In reality, facilitating dialogue between conflicting parties is precisely the kind of intervention that saves lives and strengthens regional stability.

@kaviiriaaron@gmail.com

About Post Author