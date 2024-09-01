M7 meeting splits late Engola family as heir-Junior attacks Uncle Sam

President Museveni R interacts with family members of the Late Col Okello Engola and boxer Zebra Ssenyange after a reconciliatory meeting at State house Entebbe

A bitter disagreement has emerged in the family of late Okello Engola Macodwogo after a meeting with the President.

The meeting took place at State House Entebbe on Friday, August 23rd, 2024.

President Museveni, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the UPDF invited the family of Col. (Rtd). Engola to officially extend an apology from the army, an entity whose officer committed the crime.

Col. (Rtd). Engola was gunned down by his bodyguard, a UPDF soldier, Wilson Sabiti, on the morning of the 2nd May, 2023 at his home in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

However, the meeting with Gen.Museveni has angered some of the family members.

Engola Junior has now attacked his Uncle Sam Engola for having avoided him during the President meeting arrangement and final meeting.

Junior Engola has now penned a strongly worded letter to his Uncle titled “Open Letter to Sam Engola”.

Read on:

‘Dear Sam Engola,

I hope this letter finds you well, though I must admit that my thoughts are colored with a profound sense of disappointment. Your recent maneuver, under the guise of arranging a family meeting with the President, is perhaps the most egregious blunder in a long line of misguided decisions. It is a pinnacle of errors, underscoring a growing pattern of actions that are not only baffling but deeply troubling.

The chaos that now engulfs our family can be traced back to your doorstep. It is you who chose to deviate from the time-honored traditions, values, and cultural norms that have guided our people for generations.

Our clan’s constitution is crystal clear regarding matters of succession, and even if it were not, the Ugandan Constitution provides a firm foundation upon which to stand.

So, one must ask—why did you mislead the President to marginalize the rightful heirs, the children of the late Col. Rtd. Okello Engola Charles Macodwogo, in favor of Joyce and her son from another marriage? This curious decision is certainly worthy of closer scrutiny and investigation.

The so-called clan leadership of Otikokin in Lira, which you surround yourself with, has elevated you to a pedestal so high that it seems you’ve lost all sense of reality. Your worshippers have glorified you to the point of your own damnation.

But let me be clear, Engola—my quarrel with you is not born out of petty grievances or misunderstandings. It is a matter of principle, of justice, and of upholding the rule of law.

As the customary heir of my father, I am bound by duty to see that his legacy is honored, and that his estate is handled with the respect and dignity it deserves. Your clandestine arrangements with Imat Joyce to plunder what rightfully belongs to my father’s children will not stand. You may believe that you can sidestep justice, but know this: as surely as the Lord rules, your schemes will come to nothing.

Engola Sam look here, His Excellence, has consistently advocated for wealth creation as a means of improving the lives of our people. My father embraced this message wholeheartedly and worked hard to build a legacy of wealth. However, his only oversight was not ensuring a proper plan for the transfer of this wealth.

As Proverbs 13:22 wisely reminds us, “A good man leaves an inheritance to his children’s children.” This verse speaks to the responsibility of passing down what we have worked so hard to achieve to future generations.

In our situation, we face a painful challenge. The woman currently involved has no children with our father, for reasons known to her alone. Why must we, his children, be subjected to this hardship and uncertainty?

We are simply seeking justice and clarity, and it is our heartfelt prayer that when we ever meet the President, he will hear our plea as the children of his late colleague. We only ask for fairness in honoring the legacy our father intended to leave for us, his rightful heirs. We hope for a resolution that upholds the principles of justice and compassion.

Engola Sam, it’s time to seriously consider the weight of your actions—consequences follow decisions, and they cannot be ignored. The rule of law must be upheld, especially when it comes to fulfilling the obligations owed to our late Father, Col. Rtd. Okello Engola Charles Macodwogo. Perhaps this sheds some light on why I chose not to attend the August 23, 2024, meeting with the President. Anything less than full compliance will be met with unwavering resistance, so I suggest you choose your next steps wisely.

Sincerely,

Engola Okello Samuel

Customary Heir of Col. Rtd. Okello Engola Charles Macodwogo

CC Principal Private Secretary to The President.

CC Clan Elders of Lango.’

SH200BN COMPENSATION

We recently revealed how the family sued the government for compensation in a region of sh200bn.

They aver that the government is vicariously liable for the death of Engola since Private Wilson was a government employee and at the same time used the state property (a gun) to kill the former.

They further opine that the guard’s (a government employee) actions deprived the deceased’s right to life while at the same time deprived his family of their right to family and a father when he was unlawfully killed.

The family also argues that the acts of the guard (government employee) caused them mental anguish, shock, suffering and loss of amenities for which they seek compensation for damages (special, punitive and general), loss of expectation of life and earnings, loss of dependency, loss of parentage, and interests.

This publication understands that the office of the Attorney General has already been notified.

In Lango, traditionally, when murders like that of Engola, where his bodyguard, Private Wilson Sabiiti executed him, occur, the clan to which the perpetrator belongs is required to pay blood compensation as a way of reconciling the two factions.

This compensation usually involves seven cows, goats, and some money, depending on a number of other factors.

However, during the official send off of the late Engola which was held at Kololo Independence Ceremonial Grounds, the children said they had forgiven the former’s killer, Sabiiti.

It seems the children have now decided to pursue the government for a bigger compensation envelope.

We are told at the forefront of this government compensation legal battle is the late Engola’s son, Samuel Okello Engola Junior who tried to replace his father in Parliament but lost the by-election to UPC’s Eunice Otuko Apio.

Family members are still divided over this move with some saying dialogue with the government would have been a better option rather than facing off in court.

PROPERTY WAR

This is also happening at a time when Engola Junior is embroiled in his late father’s property wrangle, pitting him against siblings and stepmother.

Information obtained indicates that Col.Engola left behind four children from different mothers.

The children are Sharon Okello (whose mother was Engola’s first wife but later separated); Samuel Engola Okello Junior and Okello Daniel Granny (whose mother was Engola’s second wife and died some time back); and as well Okaka Frank Howard whose mother was Engola’s third wife but they had also separated many years ago).

At the time of his death, Col.Engola was living with a fourth wife, Joyce Ayikoru.

However, they did not sire a child together.

In the latest property wrangle, Engola Junior and Howard are reportedly in one camp against the rest of the siblings and stepmother Joyce.

Engola Junior alleges that his stepmother Joyce is not entitled to any share of his late father’s property since she has no child with him.

He also insists that his father Engola had gone back to third wife Rosie Agoi, a mother to Howard and they were staying together at the time of his death hence entitled to the share of her late husband’s property.

Engola Junior has now reportedly blocked his younger stepmother Joyce Ayikoru (Engola’s 4th wife but never sired a child with him) from stepping foot in his father’s village home, neither claiming any property there.

Engola Junior who is allegedly guarded by the army has also reportedly deployed Kanyamas to guard and restrict access to his father’s graveyard.

Some siblings accuse him of allegedly selling off 20 heads of cattle following the death of his father.

They also accuse him of locking them out of their father’s village house and as well access to other properties.

ADMINISTRATOR GENERAL ENTERS IN

Following this development, Col.Engola’s widow ran to the Administrator General seeking advice on how to handle this property war under cause NO 2908 of 2023-LANGO/HQ/ADMINISTRATOR GENERAL.

Simon Peter Muyomba, the Assistant Administrator General /Public Trustee on 3rd April, 2024 summoned a meeting of all siblings, their step mother and concerned relatives at Georgian House in Kampala.

“In respect of the above matter, we hereby notify you that the meeting earlier on scheduled for 13 March, 2024 at 10 am is hereby adjourned to 03 April, 2024 at 11 am in room 14 on third floor of Georgian House before the undersigned officer,” the letter reads in part.

And the meeting agenda was a) to hear Engola Okello Samuel on matters which Okaka Frank Howard left to him to explain; b) to finalize with a list of the beneficiaries of the deceased’s estate; c) to compile a full list of properties of the deceased; d) to come up with a distribution scheme of the deceased’s properties; and e) to nominate persons to apply for letters of administration.

All the parties were advised to come with relevant documents of title for the properties and business registration documents.

Howard, whose mother was Engola’s third wife but they had separated many years ago, was reminded to come with the marriage documents of his mother.

This publication understands that Engola Junior did not attend this meeting. A second meeting was also arranged and this time Engola Junior and Howard were not in attendance.

On 7th May, 2024, left with no option, the Assistant Administrator General /Public Trustee wrote to Engola Junior informing him of a decision to issue a Certificate of no Objection permitting his siblings and step mother to proceed and apply for Letters of Administration in regard to late Col.Engola’s estate.

“Your non-attendance of family meetings on excuses not backed up by documentary evidence has been treated by the rest as an attempt to selfishly buy time to frustrate the process of streamlining the administration of the deceased’s estate. The allegations of connivance are equally dismissed as diversionary. On that note, the complainants have intimated to us that they are not willing to engage in further meetings,” the Assistant Administrator General wrote.

He added: “It is against this background that we took into account the clan resolution by which all the children (Engola Okello Samuel, Okaka Frank Howard, Okello Daniel Grannie, Okello Sharon) plus the widow, Ayikoru Joyce, were nominated to apply for Letters of Administration and we intend to issue a Certificate of no Objection accordingly so that you sort out any pending disputes in courts of law or another appropriate forum.”

Engola Junior was also further directed to produce his late father’s death certificate to the Assistant Administrator General, giving him an ultimatum of five working days.

This publication has learnt that following this letter, Engola Junior went to Administrator General pleading for another meeting with the siblings and introduced Rosie Agoi, the mother to Okaka Howard as a legitimate widow claiming his father had gone back to her at the time of his death.

A meeting was held on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024 and Rosie Agoi was included as a widow pending court approval.

Engola Okello Samuel reportedly confirmed suing the Attorney General for Shs200bn compensation from the government.

It was agreed that a letter of no objections would be given to the widow and the four children.

A section of relatives reportedly feel the late Engola’s brother, Sam Engola, who is the eldest of the Engolas and doubles as their Awitong (clan leader), of the Lango Otikokin clan is somehow to blame for all this mess.

We are told Sam is the one who fronted Engola Junior for Mp bid to replace his late father even when the rest knew the former stood no chance.

“The late Engola and his son have always had issues. Engola Junior had even crossed to UPC. Even by the time of his death, he [Engola] had taken more than three months without talking to his son [Engola Junior]. Among other issues include a Shs 60 million shillings molasses business deal,” said a family source.

A section of family members also accuse Sam Engola of not doing enough and as well frustrating current peace efforts being initiated by Lieutenant General Charles Otema Awany.

Other information suggests Engola Junior went for the State House meeting but avoided the venue fearing that the President wanted to arrest him for having chased the widow and refused to vacate the father’s house.

Sam Engola and Samuel Engola Okello Junior have been contacted for a comment.

