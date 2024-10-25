M7 minister, top police officers on spot for harassing PLU foot soldiers

By Our Reporter

KAMPALA – Not later than two months ago, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba alias (MK) who doubles as the CDF of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and the National chairman of Uganda Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), announced via his X handle (formerly twitter) that he will not be on the ballot for presidency come 2026.

He however rallied all his supporters to support Uganda’s ruling party the NRM. Prior to this announcement, Gen. Muhoozi had previously expressed his concerns over the detention of Chief mobiliser Hon. Michael Mawanda, the Igara East MP, to whom he described as prisoner of conscience.

The legislator was later given court bail, and PLU has been working remotely with no further activities despite the overwhelming support base it was enjoying across the country.

Some of these have been the young youths and most of these are said to have been living mostly in urban centres to which NRM bigwigs saw as a threat to their continuity.

As we talk the orchestrators and PLU nemeses are allegedly clandestinely trying to antagonise these young foot soldiers in Kampala who have been vocal.

The main targets are alleged to have been structural and in particular Kampala markets subscribing to ‘Team Chairman’ under the stewardship of Michael Nuwagira aka Toyota who doubles as the PLU Vice Chairman.

Our source have since gathered that one of the Kampala ministers facilitated a total of Shs40m to a senior cop at Kampala Central Police station (CPS) to make a swift transfer of some of junior police officers who were not royal to these NRM bigwigs.

And one of those transferred is Peter Twaala, the former DPC of Old Kampala.

According to this case, there’s was a planned scuffle in one of Kampala Market (St. Balikuddembe Market) where a former stall landlord knows as Denis Kasi (a reverend at Bugingo’s church HPM in ,Makerere-Kikoni) fought with his former tenant Nsubuga Isima. This tenant (Nsubuga) is said to have been a strong supporter of Gen. Muhoozi and his pressure group PLU in Owino market. We have been told that Kasi hired some goons and allegedly assaulted the Nsubuga. This prompted him to report a case of assault at Old Kampala police station and the accused Kasi Denis and accomplices were detained only to be granted a police bond on orders of the Kampala Minister.

Surprisingly, these later went to Kawempe police station and opened up a case of ‘simple robbery’ and Nsubuga was then taken behind the bars at Kawempe police station. This raised a lot of queries on the case jurisdiction to the relatives and friends of Nsubuga though the police kept a deaf ear.

Nsubuga was later taken to court at LDC court at Makerere, charged and sent to Luzira where he spent more than a week. Yet his file case against the landlord on assault has never been suctioned to court, to which fellow PLU foot soldiers are pinning police of being compromised.

While in prison, the wife of Nsubuga who was left running the business, was also attacked by Kasi (the former landlord) and has been sanctioned for malicious damage by damaging a phone belonging to Kasi (this is a story for another day).

It was from this case that the former DPC of Old Kampala Peter Twaala was instructed to arrest the whole group of MK/ PLU supporters to be accommodated on the charge sheet to which he objected hence his transfer.

We have been told that because this case involves an invisible hand that includes Museveni’s minister, some NRM officials, the state Attorney, officials at CPS and Kampala Metropolitan are hell bent on suffocating PLU supporters and its entrenchment in Kampala and other urban centres.

Our source added that whereas Nsubuga was in court for bail, one of sureties Richard Rudodo, another PLU supporter, was arrested and then taken to Kawempe police station and more are to be arrested in the same way.

We will keep you posted!

