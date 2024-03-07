M7, NOT son, will be on the ballot in 2026– Uzeiye

She made these remarks on Wednesday while speaking to journalists from ONC offices in Kyambogo; a city suburb

KAMPALA – The head of the Office of the National Chairman (ONC) in the National Resistance Movement Party Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiyi has scoffed at political pressure groups forcing their agenda on Ugandans.

She made these remarks on Wednesday while speaking to journalists from ONC offices in Kyambogo; a city suburb, adding that Uganda is not a monarchy but a democratic and sovereign state that gives the right to the citizens to vote their leaders from the local councilors to the level of president.

Her remarks come hot on the heels of the rebranding of the MK Movement into the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) with the first son Muhoozi Kainerugaba as the chief principal.

Notable members of the NRM party like Captain Mike Mukula who is the vice chairman for eastern Uganda and several MPs have come out to show support for PLU at their launch in February 2024.

She noted that Ugandans have a right to choose their leaders and according to her, the pressure groups should front a candidate of their choice if they want to contest in the 2026 presidential elections, and stop hoodwinking Ugandans that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni won’t be on the ballot paper in the elections.

“As Office of the National Chairman, it is well evidenced that H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is going to appear on the ballot. But those people who are trying to bring confusion and make Ugandans believe otherwise, let us reason using our brains because the Museveni who is our national chairman has not come out,” she said, adding that by launching of the party register last week was a signal that he will be on the ballot in 2026.

Namyalo asked the PLU members to stop confusing the populace and instead rally all members of the NRM party who still have belief in Museveni to go to their respective village councils starting from next week and register for membership in the party as they gear up for the general elections in 2026.

She also advised anyone who thinks that they can challenge Museveni to come on board and contest but not force themselves on Ugandans according to her.

She also advised the pressure groups to play mature politics and avoid being vulgar on social media, stating that no one will force the president into handing over power unless it is through the ballot.

In her message to the women ahead of the International Women’s Day on March 8th, Namyalo urged women to embrace entrepreneurship in order alleviate their families from poverty, adding that ONC has already dispatched vehicles full of items to Katakwi district where the national celebrations are going to be held this year.

