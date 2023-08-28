M7 Pardons Former Public Service PS Jimmy Rwamafa, 199 Others

Advertisements

Jimmy Rwamafa, the embattled former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service is among the 200 prisoners that have received the latest presidential pardon.

According to the spokesperson of the Uganda Prison Services, Frank Baine, President Museveni has extended pardon to the 200 prisoners on grounds of public health and humanitarian grounds.

This is contained in an Instrument of Pardon dated August 20th, 2023.

Baine adds in a statement, that the president’s decision is in accordance with Article 121 (1) (a) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, 1995 as amended and on the advice of the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy.

Baine revealed that Lwamafa was pardoned due to his ill health, advanced age and humanitarian grounds due to his long service in the Ministry of Public Service.

Frank Baine noted that prisons had submitted a total of 1800 inmates to the advisory committee on Prerogative mercy on two conditions, adding that only 200 inmates have been pardoned.

He noted that the 200 were pardoned after finishing their appeal process, being capital offenders who finished 50% of their sentences, pregnant and suckling mothers who have finished 50% of their sentences, the terminally ill who have finished a quarter of their sentences and the elderly who have completed 50% of their sentences.

