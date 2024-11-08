M7 picks Prof. Moses Muhwezi as substantive MUBS Principal ending Balunywa era

By our reporter

President Mueveni has picked Prof. Moses Muhwezi (PhD) as the second Principal in the 28-year history of Makerere University Business School ending Prof Wasswa Balunywa era.

President Museveni signed Prof.Muhwezi’s instruments of appointment on November 3rd, 2024.

Prof Muhwezi holds a PhD in Public Procurement from the University of Twente, The Netherlands; a Master of Philosophy in Public Procurement, Maastricht School of Management, the Netherlands; an MBA in Accounting and Finance, Makerere University; a degree in BCOM (Accounting), Makerere University, among other qualifications.

He is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply (MCIPS), the Institute of Public Procurement Professionals in Uganda (IPPU), the Dutch Procurement Association, the Industrial Marketing and Purchasing Group (IMP), the Technical Committee of Procurement Experts COMESA States, and a former Vice Chairperson, Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply, Uganda Chapter.

A leader with a humble background and determination to study and excel, Prof. Muhwezi has grown through the ranks at the University. He has also previously worked as Dean Faculty of Entrepreneurship and Business Administration, the deputy Principal and acting Principal of MUBS.

About Post Author