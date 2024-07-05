M7 praises Obote critic late Latim, to help family

President Museveni interacts with family members of the late Alex Alijja Latim, a prominent opposition politician who was murdered in the 1970s. (3rd L) NRM SG Richard Todwong PPU Photo

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has described the late Alija Latim as one of the strong patriots who made tremendous contributions to Uganda.

“It’s a shame that people who have made a great contribution and difference in this country in their lives were killed needlessly by useless leaders,” the President said.

President Museveni made the remarks on Thursday 4th July, 2024, while meeting members of the family of the late Latim at State House, Entebbe.

The delegation was led by the Secretary General of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong.

Other members of the delegation included Mr. Alex Latim and his wife Mrs. MerajLatim, Mr. Omwony Oscar Otema, Ms. Sylvia Latim, Mr. Odoch Simon Isingoma, Mr. Anywar Richard Latim, Mr. EkinuMartin and Ms. Vicky Laker.

Just like President Museveni, the late Latim since his youthful days strongly opposed the sectarian ideology.

In his political journey, the late Latim who was a member of the Democratic Party (DP) served as the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly between 1964 and 1971 when Apollo Milton Obote’s government was toppled by Idi Amin.

The strong ties between the family of Latim and President Museveni were concretized in 1980 when the President went to the Northern region to launch the new party he had founded; Uganda Patriotic Movement (UPM).

During that time, President Museveni pledged to support the family to rebuild their farm and the estate that the late left behind.

The late Latim was brutally murdered by Amin soldiers on his farm in Lolim, Nwoya district in 1979.

About Post Author