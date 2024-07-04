M7 preaches households wealth creation gospel to Gomba, Sembabule leaders

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni giving a keynote address when meeting Political leaders from Sembabule and Gomba districts at the State House Entebbe on the 2nd July 2024. Photo by PPU/Tony Rujuta.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has rallied leaders of Gomba and Sembabule to focus on emphasising wealth creation among households in the districts.

“What you should emphasise is wealth creation in homes because these other things are meant to waste your time and even leaders who take you in politicking are just keeping you in poverty,” he said.

President Museveni made the remarks on Wednesday, 3rd July 2024 while meeting political leaders and elders from Sembabule and Gomba Districts at State House Entebbe.

The President told the leaders that in the 1960s, he was forced to disagree with some leaders of the Democratic Party (DP) who were suggesting that they should denounce government development programs after Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) rigged their votes in 1962.

“In the 1960s, I was a member of the DP and UPC stole the elections of 1962, then some leaders told us that we should denounce all government development programs because UPC had hijacked the government,” he said.

“I didn’t agree with Mzee Byanyima. I said this is a big loss. We had elections in 1962, the next election would be in 1967. Now this was a long time to tell my DP followers to denounce development because UPC had hijacked the government. I told Mzee Byanyima that UPC has hijacked the government, but it has not hijacked farming, so let us do our farming. When you see this awakening in the cattle corridor, we started that time in the 1960s.”

President Museveni also explained to the leaders that with stable incomes, the people they lead will be able to improve their livelihoods and become prosperous.

“Now once you have got income, you can put water harvesting in your house because you have the money. Even before the water from the government comes, you have the capacity to have your own water. Even if the electricity has not come, you can have solar power, biogas from cow dung, so seek household incomes first, the rest will be added onto you,”the President urged.

“So please help me with this idea of emphasising wealth creation among households. Once we solve this, other things will come easily.”

President Museveni further urged the leaders to sensitise locals on government programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM) to fight poverty.

“With the Parish Development Model, each parish gets Shs100m and we want everybody to get a loan of Shs1m. The Shs1m can help you to grow coffee on one acre or buy like 3 goats and start with that. When 100 people do well with the project, they become good examples in the parish and others would copy them the following year. Therefore, the good thing is to start so that others copy you,” he said.

“On the issue of health, we normally emphasise to you preventive health and the health centre III is the core foundation of health prevention because on every such centre, there’s immunisation, a midwifery, a health inspector and also treatment. But I see we shall have to build a big hospital there and it should handle serious issues like accidents, young girls who get complications while giving birth and other serious diseases.”

The President also blamed some leaders over failure to utilise the NRM governance structure which is meant to hold authorities accountable for effective service delivery.

On the other hand, he reiterated his fight against unfair landlords who frustrate tenants.

“Land grabbing should not exist. All those who take part should be in prison, we have enough space for them,” he warned.

The Minister of State for Health (General Duties), Hon. AnifahKawooya thanked the President for the meeting and commended him for his wealth creation gospel that has steered development in the two districts of Gomba and Sembabule.

“Your Excellency, we thank you for the Parish Development Model initiative. It has done wonders in Sembabule. Our people have been able to grow coffee, buy bodabodas and cars because of the PDM program,” she said.

Sembabule District Woman Member of Parliament, Hon. Mary Begumisa lauded the President for the current sustainable peace and development in Uganda.

On behalf of the delegation, she pledged that they will continue to support the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Manifesto which is aimed at transforming the country socially and economically.

“Your Excellency, these people love you so much and they are key in sensitising locals to embrace government projects,” Hon. Begumisa said.

She also thanked President Museveni for the support towards coffee production in Sembabule, revealing that the cash crop has gained high prices and more market thus improving the livelihoods of farmers in the area.

“We therefore need a coffee processing plant for value addition,” the legislator noted.

Gomba West County Member of Parliament, Hon. Robina Rwakoojo appreciated President Museveni for his poverty alleviation program in the selected nine villages of Gomba and Sembabule that has helped to create prosperity among the people in the two districts.

Mr. KiviiriGeofrey, the Gomba District LCV Chairperson requested the President to help tenants being frustrated by some landlords in the district by buying land for them through the Land Fund.

Ssalongo Ben Mukiibi, an elder and war veteran from Nyabitanga sub-county, Sembabule District reminded President Museveni of his contribution towards the liberation struggle of 1981-1986 that brought the NRM government to power.

“I thank Hon. Begumisa for bringing me to you and I thank you for accepting to meet us,” he said.

The meeting was also attended by Lwemiyaga County MP, Hon. Theodore Ssekikubo, Mawogola North MP, Hon. ShartsiMusherure, District chairpersons, RDCs, religious leaders, LC3 Chairpersons, NRM leaders, among others.

