M7 reappoints Bamwesigye as CAA boss

President Yoweri Museveni has reappointed Fred Bamwesigye as the Director General of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA).

This was confirmed by line Ministry of Works and Transport political head, Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala.

Bamwesigye previously served as CAA’s Director Human Resource and Administration.

In 2020, he was appointed Acting Director General following the exit of Prof David Kakuba and confirmed as substantive DG in October 2021.

President Museveni has now renewed his contract for another three years.

Sources say his deputy Olive Birungi Lumonya and the Director Airports & Aviation Security Eng. Ayub Sooma are the most dejected with reports emerging that they have been working behind-the-scenes to ensure their boss doesn’t get another term.

“The two have been bad mouthing him [Bamwesigye] telling some people mbu he doesn’t deserve another term. Lumonya is strategically positioning for the same position. Soma is also interested. But atleast they could have waited for him to serve through his last term. Thank God the decision makers did not listen to their ill intended schemes,” revealed an insider.

PRIORITIES

Bamwesigye has since listed priorities for this new term.

“I am honoured to be appointed for another term as Director General of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA),” he confirmed through his X handle and added “There are many unfinished and new tasks to be done in Uganda’s aviation regulatory environment and here are some of the priority tasks I will be focusing on.”

Bamwesigye went on to reveal that UCAA has just completed two ICAO Universal Safety and Security Oversight Audit Programmes & the direction of her regulatory activities will be guided by addressing the gaps identified as well as strengthening the existing regulatory frameworks.

“Civil aviation in Uganda has grown tremendously over the past few years, especially with the coming on board of Uganda Airlines. Regulatory terrain has also expanded and we need to prepare for that, especially in capacity building,” he added.

He says priority will be given to the upgrade & expansion (inclusive of acquiring land) of the facilities at Entebbe International Airport and those up country, including the completion of Kabalega International Airport, all which come with increased oversight activities.

Due to the increasing expansion of Uganda’s aviation industry, Bamwesigye says that it is increasingly becoming necessary to separate regulatory activities from the operations side.

“I will therefore be prioritising this as well,” he said, adding that the UCAA will keep watching and moving in tandem with regional, continental, and global initiatives to improve aviation in the spirit of “no country left behind.”

He has promised to keep the public regularly updated on all these efforts.

