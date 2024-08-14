M7 urges Ugandans to utilise local council systems to demand accountability from leaders

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has strongly reiterated his call to Ugandans to utilise Local Council (LC) systems for effective service delivery.

According to the President, through proper usage of the systems, citizens are able to demand accountability from their leaders as far as government programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga are concerned.

“NRM has empowered Ugandans with the strength to catch thieves, but you are not utilising the system. We included LCI, LCII, LCIII and LC 5 to the administration to create a layer that would check on the misappropriation of funds and the stealing of drugs from hospitals. Use the LC system to demand accountability on government programs in your area,” he advised.

President Museveni made the call on Tuesday, August 13 during the thanksgiving ceremony of Hon. John Mulimba, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in-charge of Regional Cooperation. The well attended ceremony was held at Nakhoola Primary School in Busia district.

The President also urged all leaders at all levels to support the NRM government in the implementation of the Universal Primary and Secondary Education programs.

“NRM wants all children to go to school without any sabotage. Chairman LC 5,LC3 and LC1 must implement this program,” he stressed.

President Museveni pointed out that UPE was introduced in 1997 and the government constructed classrooms, pays teachers, sends capitation grants but the school committees and Head teachers still charge fees and because of that children drop out of school.

“This one I don’t support. If the money sent is not enough we shall increase,” he said.

He also encouraged the people of Busia district to deeply get involved in modern commercial agriculture for both food and financial security.

He further called on leaders to advise citizens on wealth creation.

“You must get involved in wealth creation. I see most of you here are adults, very few children. there’s no miracle for wealth creation you must work,” he stressed.

The President also advised the youth who don’t have land to take advantage of other initiatives like Emyooga to support their enterprises.

“I know the youth might say land belongs to our parents so my pressure is on the parents, use your land for the prosperity of your family and the youth can use other channels like that of Emyooga for enterprises that don’t need much land,” he urged.

“You, the leaders, help the youth to access Emyooga funds and also get spaces where they can work from.You should be serious not just talking. Those who have worked have succeeded.”

The Vice President, H.E. Jessica Alupo acknowledged the importance of good neighbourliness as delegations from neighbouring countries also attended the function. She said this sends a strong message of Pan-Africanism and oneness of African people.

The host, Hon. Mulimba thanked God for the blessings bestowed upon his life.

“He has provided me with more than ever I could imagine. Lord, you have surrounded me with people who always look out for me. You have given me family and friends. God blesses me everyday with His kind words and actions. Thank you for keeping me safe,” Hon. Mulimba said.

He expressed his heartfelt appreciation to President Museveni for the trust bestowed upon him following his appointment as a minister in his government.

“Mzee, I don’t take my appointment as a Minister of State for Foreign Affairs for granted nor do I take your acceptance to grace this occasion of thanksgiving for granted. Out of a population of 45 million people in Uganda, only 81 people are appointed to cabinet. My sincere gratitude for the opportunity and confidence you bestowed to me to serve our motherland Uganda.”

Hon. Mulimba also pledged to serve with dignity and the best of his ability.

He used the same occasion to announce the crossover of 1,400 former supporters of opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) to NRM.

The colourful ceremony was also attended by among others cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of the diplomatic corps as well as religious and cultural leaders.

