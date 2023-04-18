MABAATI BONANZA! Evidence that the PM & Co are lying Ugandans about their role in the saga emerge

Advertisements

BY PEPPER INTELLIGENCE UNIT

As jail beckons, did some Ministers including PM Nabbanja take Karamoja iron sheets knowingly or unknowingly as they allege?

This is the question this analysis attempts to answer as the PM and some other ministers continue to distance themselves from the iron sheets saga by sacrificing Kitutu.

The Parliament of Uganda approved a supplementary budget to support resettling the Karachunas that were abandoning cattle rustling to begin a new life.

This proposal was first discussed in Cabinet attended by Ministers after it was suggested by the Minister for Karamoja Affairs Mary Gorretti Kitutu, interestingly without a cabinet paper as it is custom, according to sources.

This was fully supported by President Museveni because he considered it a national security matter.

In fact, the speed at which this supplementary was approved, one would appreciate the importance the political class attached to it at the time.

“That alone was enough information to all Ministers that Kitutu as Minister for Karamoja Affairs had iron sheets meant for the region,” observers say.

They add: “So, any person claiming to have been contacted by Kitutu to be given iron sheets without asking, would straight away know that iron sheets for Karamoja were being diverted from their original purpose.”

According to observers, the feigning of ignorance by some Ministers who claim not to have requested the iron sheets borders on lying.

They further opine that if indeed they were contacted by Kitutu as they claim, it was enough for them to realize that what Kitutu was in charge of, was meant for Karamoja and not any other part of Uganda. Simply put, they should have declined them.

Observers further assert that these Ministers’ claim of not knowing the iron sheets were for Karamoja Affairs would only stand, if it was Hilary Onek [Minister for disaster) that had contacted them. For, he is the only Minister in Uganda responsible for relief items that can be distributed all over Uganda.

NOW BACK TO THE WHOLE MABAATI SAGA

One needs to understand the structure of OPM and departments therein that deal in relief items including Mabaati.

The department of disaster procures Mabaati and their distribution is usually through the local governments for areas affected by disasters all over Uganda.

Then there’s the department of Pacification and Development where you find affirmative action programs of, Luweero Triangle and Rwenzori, Bunyoro, Teso Affairs, Northern Uganda, Karamoja and Busoga.

In all these affirmative action programs there are Ministers in charge of each region except for Busoga.

Karamoja Affairs has a full Cabinet Minister in the name of Mary Gorretti Kitutu and a state Minister by the name of Agnes Nandutu.

Northern Uganda has Kwiyicwinyi, Bunyoro has Namuyangu, Luweero Triangle and Rwenzori Region has Kaboyo and Teso Affairs has Obote.

Interestingly, apart from Anyakuni (State Minister for disaster), all the recipients of the iron sheets come from outside Karamoja.

So, one wonders why they accepted an offer from Kitutu who they are aware only deals with Karamoja Affairs and not any of the other Ministers in charge of their areas of affirmative action as pointed out above.

Not even the Minister for Disaster Hilary Onek was contacted or contacting them since he is the only one responsible for vulnerable people all over Uganda.

If indeed these Ministers were not aware of the fact that Karamoja iron sheets were being diverted, then they would have raised a point of concern at least in Cabinet when Kitutu who they knew was in charge of Karamoja Affairs started contacting them and offering them iron sheets, that they knew were procured from a supplementary budget meant for Karamoja.

But clearly because they were aware of what they were doing, all of them used those iron sheets either for personal benefit or political benefit to themselves.

NOW THE TRUTH SO FAR GATHERED

All Affirmative action programs buy iron sheets and indeed distribute the same to their areas of jurisdiction. Teso Affairs, Bunyoro, Busoga, Northern Uganda, Luwero- Rwenzori, Disaster and Karamoja Affairs all procured iron sheets for various beneficiaries.

For programs with political heads like Teso Affairs, Bunyoro, Luwero-Rwenzori and Northern Uganda, clear lists for beneficiaries were received with guidance of the political heads, even before the iron sheets were procured.

In fact, by the time the Karamoja iron sheets were being encroached on, all iron sheets for Affirmative action programs enumerated above had been either released to the beneficiaries or tied to particular beneficiaries.

This therefore means that Ministers, especially those part of OPM top management, were aware, the only iron sheets in the store belonged either to the disaster department, Busoga Affairs or Karamoja Affairs.

For disaster, clear guidelines are in place where release of iron sheets to beneficiaries has to be originated from the CAOs or where it comes from any area leader, release is still to the CAO.

In fact the Busoga consignment of iron sheets is equally managed in a similar manner by the technical people in the department hence protected from any form of abuse.

For Bunyoro Affairs, the Minister distributed the iron sheets through the area MPs in equal quantities of 300 pieces.

All MPs from that region received those iron sheets including those from the opposition and the Rt. Hon Prime Minister.

PM’s CASE

The 2200 pieces the Rt Hon Prime Minister received, came from the Karamoja consignment and indeed her name appears on the Kitutu list of beneficiaries with an allocation of 1000 pieces.

From our findings she received these 1000 pieces on 7th/01/2023 signed by one Bright Alinaitwe, her Personal Assistant.

The iron sheets were transported by vehicle number H4DF 334 driven by one Ntongwamisho Timiseo and released to Kakumiro and neighboring districts for vulnerable families.

Another release made in the name of the Rt Hon Prime Minister, from the Karamoja consignment was of 200 pieces to CAO Nakaseke District transported by vehicle number UG 0382Z received by one Nahurira on 07/05/2022.

There was also another release by an order by the Rt Hon Prime Minister to Kintu Alex Brandon of Kagoma Jinja District. The iron sheets were transported by vehicle number UG 0387Z on 18th/06/2022 and received by the MP himself on the same day.

The other release made on the order of the Rt Hon Prime Minister, was to Father Paul Mugume Parish Priest Kinyarugonjo Catholic Parish of 500 pieces transported by vehicle UBJ 096S on 02/11/2022. This was in response to a reminder of the pledge the PM had made to this church.

There was another release to the Prime Minister to Kakumiro from the Karamoja consignment of 300 pieces transported by vehicle number UG 0382Z and received by Alinaitwe Bright on 2nd/07/2022.

Therefore, the 1000, 500, 300, 200 and another 200 directly came from Karamoja consignment totaling to 2200 pieces all together.

To observers, for the Prime Minister to claim that she received iron sheets from Bunyoro Affairs is just but blatant lies, copied by the rest of the other Ministers just to save face, and use Kitutu as a scapegoat for what they all did.

In fact, just like any other Bunyoro MP, the Prime Minister was allocated 300 pieces of iron sheets which were received on 25th/05/2022 by one Bigabwa having been transported by vehicle number UG 0715Z.

You equally note that Bunyoro procured Iron sheets in the financial year 2021/2022 and were allocated to the area MPs in that period.

In the year 2022/2023, Bunyoro never had iron sheets in the stores and as you can see from the breakdown above all the 2200 pieces were released in the year 2022/2023 from the Karamoja consignment.

All the other Ministers declined to release their iron sheets outside their jurisdiction to the PM, because they were already fully allocated, and it is only Kitutu who incidentally has been abandoned that was flexible to accept such diversion.

KASAIJA

Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija picked 600 pieces of iron sheets. However, 300 of them, picked by vehicle registration number UBD 649Q and being chauffeured by John Bosco Tumwine, were supposed to go to Karamoja. Who diverted them to Bunyoro?

CHIEF WHIP OBUA

Government Chief Whip, Denis Hamson Obua picked 300 pieces of iron sheets. Vehicle registration number UAS 494U and being chauffeured by J. Muke picked them on 1st February, 2023. These were supposed to go to Karamoja but were diverted to Alebtong which is in the Lango sub-region.

LUGOLOBI

The minister of state for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Amos Lugolobi received 600 pieces of iron sheets. However, 300 of them which were picked using car registration number UBG430S on 15th July, 2022 were supposed to go to Karamoja but instead went to Kayunga district in Central Uganda.

MINISTER BWINO

The Minister of State for Agriculture Bwino Fred Kyakulaga received 300 pieces of iron sheets. He is also MP Kigulu County North-Iganga district. Vehicle registration number UG 2519A and being chauffeured by James Bwino picked them on 3rd February, 2023. These were supposed to go to Karamoja but were diverted to Iganga district in the Eastern region.

“So what you see these leaders stating with straight faces without shame are just lies and may the Lord forgive them,” concludes another analyst.

