Madhvani Land Fraud Scandal: Gomba Deputy RDC Remanded 

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Gomba, Nicodemus Sitenda Mugalu has been remanded to Luzira Prison until June 5, 2025 over charges of fraudulent procurement of a certificate of title, and forgery. He has been remanded until June 5, 2025.

Mugenyi joins, Ag. Commissioner of Mapping and Surveys, Kakooza Jasper, and nine others who were previously charged with the roles they played in the fraudulent creation of titles on land belonging to the Madhvani Group Ltd, specifically on FRV 60 folio 4, in Gomba District.

Between 2016 and 2017, at the Mpigi lands office, Mugenyi, forged an application to convert land from customary to freehold tenure and fraudulently procured certificates of title in different individuals’ names.

Advertisements

According to prosecutors, Mugalu was previously a cartographer at the Mpigi District Lands Office, where he allegedly played a central role in a land fraud scheme that targeted property owned by the Madhvani Group Ltd, one of Uganda’s oldest and largest business conglomerates.

The disputed land, registered under FRV 60 Folio 4 in Gomba District, was allegedly overlapped through illegal plotting between 2016 and 2017. Mugalu is accused of forging an application to convert the land from customary to freehold tenure, and fraudulently procuring certificates of title in the names of several individuals.

About Post Author