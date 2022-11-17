Madi-Okollo Nasty accident leaves one dead, scores injured

BY ANDREW COHEN AMVESI

MADI-OKOLLO. A nasty lorry accident has left one person dead and several others injured in Madi Okollo district.

The Wednesday incident involving a motor vehicle with registration number UAP 193Z, Fuso fighter occurred at Eniobe village along Arua – Rhino Camp Road at about 5:00 am at dawn.

Josephine Angucia, the North Western region police spokesperson identified the dead as Baifa Ocokoru, 85, a Lugbara businesswoman, also a resident of Are village, Ewadri parish, Katrini Subcounty in Terego district.

Angucia explained that as the driver only identified as Agandu was heading to Arua on a fateful day at around mile 4, the vehicle overturned killing the deceased instantly and injuring more than 10 people.

“When this information reached Police, they visited the scene, rushed the victims to Rhino-camp Health Centre IV, and took the body to the health center for postmortem,” Angucia stated.

She said the killer lorry usually operates between Arua town and Rhino Camp on a daily basis.

The PRO noted that preliminary investigations indicate that the cause of the accident was the bad weather which rendered the road impassable.

Angucia, however, said more inquiries are still ongoing into the matter to establish other factors that may have contributed to the fatal accident.

