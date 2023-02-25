Magical Kenya Open: Rugumayo revved up after getting Absa Bank sponsorship

Advertisements

Local professional golfer Ronald Rugumayo has been handed a sponsorship boost of UGX 18.5 Million by Absa Bank Uganda for the 2023 Magical Kenya Open slated for 9 – 12 March at Muthaiga Country Club in Nairobi.

Rugumayo is the only Ugandan who qualified for the showpiece which also doubles as a European Tour event. He is set to pitch camp in Nairobi as he practices and he’ll leave for Nairobi on Friday 24 February.

In the Safari Tour Series which are qualifying legs for the Magical Kenya Open, Rugumayo finished fifth with 183 points. He would have had an improved finish if he didn’t miss points in one of the six legs (Karen Country Club event).

While making a courtesy call to Absa ahead of his departure, Rugumayo who will make a second straight appearance at the event said he felt good and energized enough to sufficiently represent Uganda at the tournament.

“When you look at my game, I’m playing much better than I did last year. I feel good. Everything is OK. My team is oK. I’m good to go. I’ll be competing with the best, and will give it my all, and I would like to thank Absa, who have come in at the right time with this support,” Rugumayo said.

The bank’s sponsorship to the golfer caters to seven days of practice and the five tournament days and covers accommodation and meals; transport; tournament entry fees; caddy fees and golf merchandise.

Helen Nangonzi Basuuta, Absa Bank Uganda’s Marketing and Customer Experience Director, said, “We are proud to be part of the push to provide a platform for more Ugandan players to showcase their talents on the world stage as part of our drive to aid in the growth and development of the game of golf and the players therein in Uganda.”

The Magical Kenya Open – which started in 1967 and is sponsored by Absa Bank Kenya – has become one of Africa’s premier golf attractions and is now part of the European Golf Tour, which is a top attraction for some of the best golfers from around the world and is played across 31 tournaments in 21 countries globally.

About Post Author

Allan author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com See author's posts