Maid, Boyfriend arrested in connection with the kidnapping 3-Year-Old Girl for Shs 20m Ransom 

The Uganda Police Force at Katwe Police Station is currently investigating a kidnapping incident that took place in Luwafu Zone, Makindye Division, Kampala District.

The case was reported on 28th September 2024 by Mr. Byakagaba Jean-Claude, a 36-year-old Congolese refugee and businessman residing in the same area.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire, the suspect attempted to escape through the ceiling. Officers intervened …, at around 12:00 PM on the 28th of September, Mr. Byakagaba and his wife left their residence, leaving behind their 3-year-old child, Kasemire Jane, and their maid, Kansiime Mary, aged 21 years. Later that day, attempts to reach the maid by phone were unsuccessful.

At approximately 9:00 PM, Mr. Byakagaba received a phone call from an unknown individual using the maid’s phone. The caller claimed to have both the child and the maid in Sudan and demanded a ransom of UGX 20 million.

Upon receiving the report at 10:29 PM, police swiftly registered the case and initiated an investigation.

‘’Key Findings from the Investigation indicate that;The maid, Kansiime Mary, who had been employed by the complainant for approximately 10 months, conspired with her boyfriend, identified as Policarpe Bulambo, to stage the kidnapping. Bulambo began using the maid’s phone to demand the ransom from the complainant. Through police efforts, both Kansiime and her boyfriend, Policarpe Bulambo, a 25-year-old Congolese resident of Nakinyuguzi Zone, Luwafu Parish, were arrested along with two other accomplices.The child, Kasemire Jane, was safely recovered, medically examined, and returned to her parents’’, Owoyesigire said.

He added that Investigations are ongoing, and further inquiries are being made. The suspects are currently in police custody and will face prosecution accordingly.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police has asked the public to exercise caution and perform thorough background checks when hiring domestic workers.

