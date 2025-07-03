Make use of statistics, it’s a public good – Ubos boss to cultural institutions and higher institutions of learning

Kampala – Dr. Chris Ndatira Mukiza, the Eexecutive Director of Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) on Monday 30th June rallied cultural institutions and higher institutions of learning to make use of statistics because it is a public good.

He made these remarks while handing over 5,195 Computer assisted personal interviewing (Capis) tablets that were used during the first digital national housing and population census in May 2024, to four cultural institutions and twelve public universities from the Statistics House in Kampala. Mukiza noted that the devices will support data collection, research, and statistical analysis equipping key institutions with the necessary tools to generate quality data.

He also cautioned the institutions not to reveal personal information of their respondents when carrying out surveys and instead use group information. He further rallied the public to make use of the Bureau’s website which has up-to-date statistical information for public consumption at zero cost.

Buganda Kingdom that was represented by Israel Kitooke Kazibwe; received 1,000 tablets, Bunyoro Kingdom that was represented by its Premier Andrew Byakutaga reeived 550, Busoga Kingdom got 500, and Rwenzururu Kingdom was allocated 200 tablets.

On the side of Higher Institutions of Learning, National Council fo Higher Education received 70 tablets, Makerere University 700, Kyambogo University 350, Lira University 200, Gulu University 200, Kabale University 200, Mbarara University of Science and Technology 350,Busitema University 200,, Uganda National Institute for Teachers Education 200, Soroti University 150, Makerere University Business School 250, and Muni University got 150 Capis.

His Highness Andrea Byakutaga who spoke on behalf of the cultural institutions lauded Ubos for extending the donation to them, adding that it will go a long way in easing data collection in cultural institutions in Uganda. He further said that cultural institutions are not just about traditional regalia like bark clothes and royal drums, but they do a lot of community engagement with the subjects that need to be captured as statistics which can inform policy decisions at national level.

Mwanga Zzake, who was the inaugural Board Chairman of Ubos, and now working with Buganda kingdom in his remarks lauded that Bureau for the gesture, and pledged to work hand in hand with the government through Ubos to improve data collection by embracing technology. He also urged Universities to encourage their students to apply for internship opportunities in cultural institutions, because there is a lot they can learn while doing so.

Allen Kabagenyi, a Board Member of Ubos said that the distribution of the tablets shows the importance of continued partnership and collaboration between the public institutions and the Bureau. “The purpose here to ensure that we build a skilled, informed and innovative generation as we in order to achieve both national and global development goals,” she said.

Martin Iremait Osikei, from Soroti University who spoke on behalf of the public universities after receiving the Capis, noted that the devices will help them in their data collection processes to ensure that quality data. He also stated that the country cannot develop with the use of statistics for planning purposes.

