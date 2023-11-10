Makerere lecturers raise alarm over new biometric system

Advertisements

Makerere University lecturers have raised concern over a new biometric attendance system the university management is planning to implement.

The lecturers, who raised alarm through their professional body, the Makerere University Academic Staff Association (MUASA), rejected the attendance biometric system, most saying it’s an inconvenience to staff members.

In a letter sent by MUASA to Lorna Magara, the chairperson of the university council, on Friday, October 20, 2023, the lecturers contended that the public service mandate, which operates from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., is not the same as the university’s core mandate, which encompasses teaching, research, and outreach.

Advertisements

Redpepper Online has learnt that the biometric attendance tracking system is intended to reduce absenteeism and that it is “part of the government’s integrated Human Capital Management System (HCM) to automate human resource management functions in the public service,” according to the institution.

The lecturers, who raised alarm through their professional body, the Makerere University Academic Staff Association (MUASA), rejected the attendance biometric system, most saying it’s an inconvenience to staff members.

The staff said that there was a lack of adequate consultation and stakeholder engagement prior to initiating the biometric system. They argued that this move could significantly hinder their ability to fulfil the university’s mission.

Nawangwe, in his communication, raised concerns about indiscipline among some Makerere staff, such as a lack of adherence to official schedules and the creation of individual timetables with little consideration for student convenience.

Muasa had declared their resistance to the adoption of the Biometric Attendance Management System, citing alternative and more effective methods for monitoring academic staff performance and productivity.

About Post Author