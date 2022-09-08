Makobore High School Kinyasano in a sorry state

One of the greatest and well-known single boys’ school in Kigezi and Uganda as a whole, Makobore high school Kinyasano commonly known by their slogan “Embarasi” is on the verge of collapse.

Located a stone’s throw away from Rukungiri District town,the school that opened in 1964 as an Anglican Church founded school, quickly became prestigious for admitting the sons of the elite in the western region.

Today, the school is in a sorry state and a shadow of its past. Most classroom blocks leak. The latrines collapsed and buildings lack doors. Some of the classrooms have been abandoned because they are not fit for human habitation.

One of the building within Makobore High school

Some of the buildings across the school are so old with rotten roofs.

In the 1990s, the school was a regional academic giant. Today, it is at the bottom of the pile due to numerous strikes and student hooliganism.

Locals recount the ensuing madness whenever the school loses soccer matches, the students vandalize their own classrooms and torture people in Runkungiri town.

The most memorable incident was in 2005, following a soccer loss against Kashenyi SS, over 40 Makobore students reportedly invaded Kashenyi, raped girls and destroyed school property, before police intervened.

At the school reunion two years back, the old student’s association promised to rebuild the school’s lost glory. OBs also put up a Shs 100,000 cash prize for the best-performing student every term. Best-performing teachers were promised lavish outings and trips.

The prominent Obs of the school include Security Minister Maj Gen Jim Katugugu Muhwezi, Politicians including Roland Kaginda Mugume ,Fred Turyamuhweza Tumuheirwe,LT.Col. Paddy Ankunda, Rtd.COL. Kiiza Besigye among others.

Editor author Gumizamu is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2014. Leads to breaking stories are welcome! See author's posts