Malcom Rue drops new gospel song ‘Wonder’ ft. Destiny Marko from Puerto Rico

Malcolm Rue, a Nigerian Afrogospel artiste, has released a new song titled ‘Wonder’, which is a very inspirational collabo he performs with Destiny Marko, a gospel singer from Puerto Rico.

A highly motivational song, ‘Wonder’, which is available on YouTube and digital platforms, is about the miracles and wonders that God performs in people’s lives.

Although originally from Nigeria, Malcom Rue, real name Reuben Kingsley Onyeraturuchi, is currently based in Uganda, where he sharing his divine calling with the rest of the world through inspirational gospel music.

His creativity in fusing Afrobeat with other genres of music like Afrojazz, Afropop, Afrohip-hop and choir vocals has distinguished him from other Afrogospel musicians as a very versatile artiste.

Malcom Rue started off as a producer and songwriter before he released his debut single titled ‘The Way You Love Me’ featuring Judikay and Protek Illasheva .

In June 2022, Malcolm Rue released his debut album titled Yellow Soul, which received recognition and major airplay on various Christian radio stations in Africa, the UK and United States.

With ‘Wonder’ he now solidifies his name as one of the most promising gospel artistes not only on the Ugandan scene but also across the globe, because teaming up with Destiny Marko will definitely deliver his music to new audiences.

