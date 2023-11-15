Man arrested for threatening to sabotage Busoga Royal Wedding

The defendant has been charged with attempted extortion but has been freed on police bond, according to police spokesperson Fred Enanga.

Advertisements

Police in Mbale district have detained a man who they believe attempted to use social media to disrupt the royal wedding in Busoga.

According to reports, the suspect called the bride’s father, Jovia Mutesi, and demanded sh200 million in exchange for information that he said may prevent the royal wedding from happening on November 18.

According to reports, he stated that he had proof that Stanley Bayole was not Mutesi’s biological father.

Advertisements

The defendant has been charged with attempted extortion but has been freed on police bond, according to police spokesperson Fred Enanga.

The Kingdom announced that the couple will have a church wedding on November 18, 2023, where Mutesi will be publicly introduced to the entire kingdom as the Inhebantu.

A committee comprising 23 members, which will be in charge of the wedding, was put together.

The royal wedding organising committee is composed of: the presidential affairs minister, Milly Babalanda, as the local governments’ mobilizer; general duties minister Justine Lumumba, as the head of media; KCCA director Dorothy Kisaka, in charge of special assignments; the chairman of the Uganda Moslem supreme council, Dr. Mohammed Lubega, as the general coordinator; and David Batema, the resident judge of Iganga High Court.

She further unveiled the centenary bank account, coupled with both the Airtel money and MTN mobile money merchant codes, all registered under the name “The Kyabazinga of Busoga,” where funds from well-wishers across the Busoga subregion and the entire world shall send their monetary contributions with ease.

About Post Author