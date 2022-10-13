MAN EATETH WHERE HE WORKETH! Parliament summons LDC boss over pompous lifestyle

Lawmakers on the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee have summoned the Director of Law Development Centre, Frank Nigel Othembi after some students petitioned Parliament accusing him of mismanagement of funds for the institution, to fund his endless trips abroad.

During a meeting held between the Legal Committee and officials from Law Development Centre, Annette Karungi, Head Bar Course informed the MPs that Othembi had snubbed the meeting because he had travelled out of the country on official duty, which prompted the MPs to demand for Othembi’s presence in order to respond to accusations raised by students.

While highlighting some of the accusations raised in the petition, Robinah Rwakoojo, Chairperson Legal Committee revealed contents in the petition reading: “There is misappropriation of money, inflated budgeting which could explain the Director’s lavish lifestyle.”

This prompted Rose Obiga (Terego DWR) to expound on the students’ allegations remarking: “It also came to light that your Director is enjoying life, he is enjoying himself everywhere in the world. He has no time to settle, therefore the mafia team has taken over that institution. By the way, I am not concocting, it came up that this Director has no grip on anything, his work is to fly from one country to another. This is unfortunate for a place called LDC. He is always out, so he is a director by osmosis.”

However, Asuman Basalirwa (Bugiri Municipality) urged fellow MPs to allow Othembi to defend himself against these allegations in another meeting: “Since these are his subordinates, they may not convey our concern, I would rather that due to the interest of natural justice we have the opportunity when the Director comes back he appears before us and we address some of these issues.”

The Committee also called officials for LDCs who responded to issues raised in the petition by asking the students to go to court if they aren’t satisfied with the Rules at the institution, saying the current management team is too arrogant to manage student affairs.

Basalirwa revealed that when the students were presenting their petition, they broke down, and cried in the Committee, “I think that speaks volume that LDC is more of a military institution, the way you relate with students, that shouldn’t be happening.”

Obiga asked the LDC officials if they are aware that the students they are currently tormenting could be met outside in other levels, “What goes around comes around. We are only asking you, can you tone down, you say go to court, what is this? Ten students will commit suicide that is the day you will wake up, but perhaps you won’t wake up because you will die in your own bed, the pain is too much among students.” (DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL redpeppertips@gmail.com)

About Post Author