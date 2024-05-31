Man jumps to death from Tagore in apparent suicide

A man jumped to his death from Tagore apartments in Kampala today (Friday) in an apparent suicide.

He has been identified as John Birungi Babirukamu, a seasoned digital marketing specialist and General Manager at Hedge Marketing.

Reports indicate that he committed suicide by jumping off Tagore apartments building.

We are told hours before he jumped off the building, he left behind a trail of goodbye messages.

“I apologize for being an inconvenience in death as I was in life,” he wrote on his family WhatsApp group before falling to his death.

“I have given it my all and now I find myself with only emptiness,” he said, adding, “I do sincerely love you all, and hope you find it in your hearts to forgive me.”

“Kiss my nieces and nephews for me. They are the last joy that I held onto.”

Family members tried to reach out to him but didn’t not succeed as his cell phone was switched off.

Moments later, he was pronounced dead by first responders.

Police is yet to comment.

This is a developing story.

About Post Author