Marriage Bells: Deputy Speaker to Introduce lover today

Multiple credible sources at Sheema District headquarters have revealed to daily pepper that their District Deputy Speaker Ayesiga Patience is set to introduce her fiancé only known as Silver to her parents today at 1pm

Sources divulged that a few friends from government, the District top management, Sheema Business community and corporate class community are set to grace the function.

One of the invitation Card that we landed on

Our snoops on ground right now have informed us that Flagship Hotel in Bushenyi has been decorated to the maximum. It is where the ceremony is going to take place.

A few months back, hunky Silver had their engagement ceremony which was attended by friends and family secretly.

Meanwhile, Patience, the bride to be is one of the sexiest girls at the District. Silver is just a lucky guy.