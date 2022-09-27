Marylebone Cricket Club to visit Uganda
By Thomas Odongo
Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) which is the oldest cricket club in the World will be visiting to Uganda from Oct 2nd-14th. MCC has been to Uganda on four different occasions 1998, 2003, 2008, and 2013 and this will be their 5th visit.
The MCC are the custodians of the laws of cricket and their global influence has spun over 200 years since its inception. The MCC has its headquarters at the Cathedral of cricket which is Lords Cricket Ground in the UK.
The MCC will be in Uganda to play a couple of games against the Cricket Cranes, some development teams, and select sides in Kampala, Kamengo, and Jinja. The full schedule of the tour is herein attached.
The purpose of the MCC tour to Uganda is to help raise awareness of the game in the country, especially for the game against the national team while also passing on some technical skills to young players through some coaching sessions.
The touring party will be hosted to a dinner at the residence of the British High Commissioner on 12th Oct 6:00 pm-7:30 pm along with other invited guests.
The touring party will also have opportunities to visit some tourist sites in Kampala and Jinja as part of their visit to the Pearl of Africa.
All the games will be open to the public for those that can have time to come and watch.
MCC Touring Squad:
Simon Hinks (Manager)
George Thurstance ©
Oliver Soames
Jack Beaumont
Sam Burge (wk)
William Rowe
David Murphy (wk)
Jonny Pears (wk)
Andrew Brewster
Craig Marshall
Harvey Booth
Jack Grundy
Ollie Haley
Ed Middleton
James Middlebook (umpire)
MCC Tour Schedule:
Date
Fixture
Venue
06/10/2022
MCC v Uganda XI (50 overs)
Jinja SSS Oval
07/10/2022
Coaching at Local School
Jinja
08/10/2022
MCC v U-19 (50 overs)
Entebbe
09/10/2022
MCC v Ceylon Lions (2 T20)
Kamengo
10/10/2022
MCC v UCA XI (Two Day Game)
Lugogo
11/10/2022
MCC v UCA XI (Day 2 Two Day
Lugogo
13/10/2022
MCC v Chairmans XI
Entebbe