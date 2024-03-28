Masaka Residents Protest Over Poor State of Roads

BY NORMAN KABUGU

A Section of locals who use Kunya -Kaziru road in Bukakata subcounty ,Masaka district have appealed to the president of the republic of Uganda Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to deploy the Engineering brigade (UPDF) because the officials responsible to work on that road have totally failed.

Traders made their remarks during demonstration over that Impassable road, saying despite the government getting a lot of revenue from Kaziru landing site, many people have lost millions of money because of poor roads in the area. Locals revealed that their leaders have kept a dead ear about the matter.

Jimmy Nkwangu one of the resident from Kaziru told RED PEPPER ONLINE that recent when the newly appointed CDF Gen Muhoozi Kahinerugaba after visited Masaka at an event held at liberation square, he promised to make a follow-up on matters affecting greater Masaka a matter he says should be expedited to help traders in areas of Lambu and Bukakata.

Henry Busulwa one of the business man says that a lot of money have been injected on that road all most every year but nothing has been done until when locals raided the office of Joanita Nalule Kalungi to help them with the intention that if they combine their voice the road will be worked on.

Nalule told RED PEPPER ONLINE that after a section of traders and locals raiding her office because of the poor road, she bought some materials to temporarily fix the road as they wait for the district to work on it because the government has already released the money.

Nalule asked locals to vote wisely in 2026 general election by voting the right people who will be their voice, and fight for them, unlike the previous elections.

She says the government releases money but some officials have failed to implement governments’ projects and supervision

Efforts to get a comment from the LCV regarding matter were futile by press time.

