Massacre in Komanda: ADF-MTN Terrorists Strike Catholic Church in Ituri

By Defraise Enosh MUHINDO

In the early hours of July 27, 2025, the town of Komanda, located 75 km north of Bunia in Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), was rocked by a brutal attack attributed to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF-MTN), a rebel group affiliated with the Islamic State.

The assault, which occurred around 1 a.m, targeted young members of the Eucharistic Crusade movement gathered for a retreat in the Caritas hall of the Blessed Anuarite Catholic Church. Marked by gunfire, machete executions, abductions, and arson, the attack left a devastating toll and reignited fears in a region long plagued by chronic insecurity.

Details of the Attack

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants ambushed the faithful, primarily youths preparing for a Sunday celebration, during a prayer vigil. “The attack began around midnight. They caught people in prayer by surprise,” Mwila Kiloko, a survivor, told Anadolu Agency. Armed with rifles and machetes, the rebels also targeted civilians in nearby neighborhoods, including internally displaced persons living near Komanda’s general hospital. Homes, shops, and a Fuso truck were set ablaze, and a local bank was looted, per local sources.

The attack shattered a period of relative calm in the region, which had not seen a major incident since February 2025, when 23 people were killed in Mambasa by the same rebels. Komanda, a strategic commercial hub connecting Tshopo, North Kivu, and Maniema provinces, remains a prime target for armed groups due to its economic and geographic significance.

Casualties

The casualty figures vary across sources, reflecting the challenges of obtaining precise data in a conflict zone. According to local media, a provisional count reports 41 civilians killed, including 32 Catholic faithful in the church and 9 others in surrounding areas. Other sources provide slightly different numbers between 35 and 43, and 6 seriously injured. Seven additional bodies were found elsewhere in the town.

Anadolu Agency and Xinhua reported 43 civilians killed, mostly catechumens preparing for confirmation.

Firstpost reports a minimum of 21 deaths, while the Congolese army initially confirmed 10 fatalities.

A UN-supported radio station cited 43 deaths, based on security sources.

Several individuals were abducted, and their fate remains unknown. “We have no news of them,” said Father Aime Lokana Dhego, priest of the Blessed Anuarite parish, to AFP. Severely injured victims were reported, and searches continue for additional casualties. Three bodies were found charred, according to Dieudonné Duranthabo, a civil society leader.

Father Aime Lokana Dhego described the attack as a targeted massacre of the Eucharistic Crusade youth: “We have at least 31 deaths among the Crusade members, six seriously injured, and several youths kidnapped.” Dieudonné Katanabo, an elder from the Umoja neighborhood, confirmed hearing gunshots around 9 p.m. and discovering 35 bodies the next morning.

Christophe Munyanderu, coordinator of the NGO Convention for the Respect of Human Rights (CRDH) in Irumu, condemned the attack as “barbaric and premeditated” and criticized the inaction of security forces, including MONUSCO and the FARDC. “Komanda remains vulnerable despite the state of siege. Authorities must take responsibility to protect civilians,” he told Anadolu. On X, he also decried the lack of a swift response from the armed forces.

Dieudonné Duranthabo highlighted the inadequate military presence in such a strategic town: “Residents are now fleeing to Bunia, fearing further attacks, as the rebels have retreated just 12 km from Komanda.” Angry residents have refused to bury the victims until the provincial military governor visits to formally acknowledge the losses.

The Association for the Development and Support of Youth (ACAJ) condemned the attack and called for “exemplary sanctions” against those responsible. MONUSCO and other international organizations also denounced the act and urged urgent action to halt the violence.

The ADF, originating in Uganda in the 1990s and entrenched in the DRC since, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in 2019, escalating the brutality of their attacks. Their stated goal is to establish an Islamic state in the region, often targeting Christians and civilians to sow terror. The Komanda attack may be a retaliation for the joint FARDC-UPDF “Shujaa” the operation, launched in 2021 to dismantle the ADF.

Despite these efforts, the ADF continues to carry out deadly raids, exploiting the rugged terrain of Ituri and North Kivu.

Since early July 2025, violence has surged, with at least 82 civilians killed across the two provinces. A prior attack on July 9 in Irumu claimed around 30 lives, underscoring the security forces’ inability to protect civilian populations.

Residents and local organizations are demanding an immediate strengthening of military presence in Komanda and along the Komanda-Luna road, a frequent ambush site for the ADF. Civil society is also calling for an independent investigation to clarify responsibilities and for better collaboration between civilians and the army. “Local armed groups must support the FARDC to end the ADF’s reign,” recommended Christophe Munyanderu.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) highlighted the vulnerability of civilians in Ituri, where attacks hinder access to healthcare and humanitarian aid. “Civilians are targeted or treated as collateral damage in this complex conflict,” said Alira Halidou, MSF’s head of mission in the DRC.

The July 27, 2025, attack in Komanda, which claimed 35 to 43 civilian lives, mostly young Catholics, is a grim reminder of the ADF-MTN’s persistent threat in Ituri. Testimonies from survivors and local leaders underscore the urgent need to bolster security and protect civilians in this strategic region. As the victims’ bodies remain unburied in protest, the international community and Congolese authorities face mounting pressure to act swiftly to end this cycle of violence and restore peace in eastern DRC.

