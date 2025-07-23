Mayor Kyabwisho warns opponent, electoral officials over violence, vote rigging ahead of NRM Primary Mayoral race

Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

There is tension in the NRM Primaries for Mbarara City North Division Mayoral seat and the toughest race in Mbarara City that is anticipated of violence and chaos between the two camps of Mayor Gumisiriza Kyabwisho and Benon Mugume.

However, the incumbent Mayor Kyabwisho has expressed how he / his camp will not tolerate any attempt of violence, chaos and vote rigging by his opponent or any electoral officials in the NRM primaries that is slated for Thursday this week.

“I urge my supporters and the entire public from Mbarara City North Division to concentrate on having peaceful elections without causing blood-shed. But I also caution my opponent and his camp that if they attempt to attack or fight us in the form of violence, we shall imply security or we fight them back ourselves. We want a free and fair election in Mbarara City North Division, my camp is ready to vote and protect our votes, I must say that anybody who will tamper with my votes will encounter troubles, no one will steal my vote. I also warn the electoral officials, especially the registrars that they must distance themselves from any kind of electoral irregularities in this election, especially forgeries of vote results,” said Kyabwisho, incumbent Mayor Mbarara City North.

Kyabwisho made this expression on Tuesday this week during his final mega election campaign which was driven entirely in Mbarara City North Division.

On the same day, the camp of Benon Mugume was also seen on a campaign drive, and later the two camps almost collided after meeting each other in place. The two camps harmonized and gave space to one another to pass without any fight as it has always been a norm.

Kyabwisho and Mugume have been long time rivals, these two seasonal politicians can’t see each other eye to eye, their camps have always fight at any meeting point especially in political seasons.

