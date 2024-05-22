Mayuge Court Convicts Two Electricity Vandals

The Chief Magistrates Court in Mayuge has sentenced each to six years imprisonment each after being found guilty of vandalizing electricity infrastructure.

Mayuge Chief Magistrate Harriet Atim Okello convicted Asuman Kalifaani Mulondo and Ntalo Egesa of vandalism, causing financial losses to the country and economic sabotage following their arrest early this year.

“Your worship, I have two children in the candidate class who need my financial support,” Egesa told the court.

He added that the four months he has been on remand have been a learning lesson to him.

“Your worship, spending a week in jail is enough punishment for someone unless he is a hardcore criminal but I am a first time offender. If you pardon or grant me a lenient sentence and next time I am brought before you, please consider a more punitive punishment. I have learnt a lesson while on remand.”

Asuman Kalifaani Mulondo also pleaded for lenient sentences like community service.

The trial magistrate however jailed the duo six years each.

“You are found guilty of all charges under the electricity Amendment Act 2020, section 85 (a).The maximum sentence is 12 years in prison or a fine of shs10 million but I am considering custodial remedy for this matter.”

“Electricity is very key in the development of the economy hence its infrastructure should be protected. I therefore sentence each of you to six years in prison.”

She advised the convicts to appeal in a higher court if they’re not satisfied with her sentences.

According to officials from Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (UEDCL) this judgment comes at a time when electricity infrastructure vandalism is on the rise in Uganda especially Busoga sub-region which has caused financial losses to the country worth Billions.

Alex Asiimwe the territory Manager UEDCL Eastern Uganda revealed that since their arrest early this year, there has been relative peace in the area, especially Mayuge where vandalism has been high.

Jonan Kiza the Spokesperson UEDCL revealed that the country loses not less than shs3 billion as a result of vandalism of electricity infrastructure.

“In Busoga the vandalism habits are related to siphoning transformer oil, and cutting power lines while in other areas the cases of vandalism vary including cutting metallic poles,” Kiiza said

In the last two years alone, the government has lost over 260 billion shillings due to vandalism. Notable cases include; The collapse of five towers in Mbalala, Mukono district on the 132kV Owen falls – Lugogo transmission line on 20th of September 2018 that led to a national power blackout lasting over three hours.

The assets targeted normally include; Pylons, wires/conductors, transmission infrastructure parts made of steel, aluminum wires, copper wires, transformers and transformer oils, poles, underground cables and related accessories.

Interference with the electricity supply network causes power blackouts, threatens the security of our homes, increases the cost of doing business and electricity tariffs, and disrupts vital health and education services as well as our lifestyles. Other effects include; increased project development costs, extended project delivery timelines and overall, affects the economy and national development.

