Mbarara Archdiocese Fundraises for Sh8.5bn Arcade

By Octavius Tunanukye

NTUNGAMO: Catholics from Ntungamo District turned up in big numbers for the fundraising drive for the construction of the Mbarara Catholic Social Center Arcade to boost the revenues of Archdiocese of Mbarara through her investment arm Archdiocese of Mbarara Development Fund (AMDEF).

The event was held on Saturday 5 April, 2025 at Sacred Heart Ntungamo Town Catholic Parish and presided over by the Archbishop of Mbarara Catholic Diocese, His Grace Lambert Bainomugisha.

By the end of the day, sh300m was raised out of the estimated much needed sh8.53bn.

Preaching before hundreds of believers, the Archbishop challenged attendees to consolidate the achievements of early Church leaders, especially missionaries rather than self-innovations that tarnish their devotion to Christianity.

“Endure beyond self-based interests. Assist and uphold each other,” Archbishop Lambert Bainomugisha said.

He applauded all the 10 Catholic Parishes of Ntungamo District, including the host – Sacred Heart Ntungamo Town, Rwera, kagamba, Nyakyera, Rushooka, Kishariro, Kitwe, Itojo, Rwoho and Bwizibwera that were all represented at function.

Ntungamo District Woman MP Joseline Bata Kamateneti Called for unity and more funding of the program. She made remarks while representing the Chief Guest, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Rt.Hon.Thomas Tayebwa, who is also the Chairperson board of trustees at AMDEF.

Tayebwa contributed sh10 million towards the project and urged all believers to embrace the AMDEF programs without self-interests.

The vice Chairperson of AMDEF Board of trustees, who is also the Managing Director of National Water and Sewerage Co-operation-Engineer Silver Mugisha disclosed that the project estimated at sh8.53 Bn, will be successful only if believers, well-wishers, members and shareholders unite efforts.

AMDEF leadership apex include Archbishop Lambert Bainomugisha as a chaplain, Rt.Hon Thomas Tayebwa as the Chairperson deputised by Eng.Silver Mugisha,Rev.Fr.Zederi Byabashaija as the Executive secretary.

Other members including,Fr.Peter Kanyandago, Benedict Nzunwooha,Mr.Gilvaz Ndyanabo the head of Laity at Mbarara Archdiocese,Mrs Susan Kanyemerwa,Mr Kenneth Mugambe,Fr DeusDedit Bukenya, Sr.Winfred Tugumisirize,Mr Dominic Tumwesigye, Dr.Gilbert Gumoshabe and Fr. Daniel Manzi-the treasurer general of Mbarara Archdiocese.

Eng.Mugisha highlighted that anyone can be a registered member of AMDEF, including Super gold for children at annual subscription of Sh100,000,Bronze for member for all at , Bronze+ at sh300,000, Ivory at sh500,000= , silver at 1million, gold for 2 million,diamond at 3million or platinum at 5 million, and super platinum at 10million.

“Membership does not mean being a shareholder in AMDEF,” Mugisha clarified.

He disclosed that the funds will facilitate construction of the mega arcade as proposed (courtesy photo by Octavius Tunanukye) at the Archdiocesan Catholic social center, Mbarara and thereafter, the solicited rental collections from the facility, if completed, will be used to facilitate other programs of the church and the public without segregation.

The event attracted a number of Christians and other religious leaders including Ntungamo District RDC, Isaiah Kanyamahane, the district chairperson LcV,Sammuel Muchunguzi, Ntungamo Municipality Mayor Jacob Kafureeka, and other political leaders.

